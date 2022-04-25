The event will take place in Hemel Hempstead's Gadebridge Park Gardens. - Credit: Danny Howe on Unsplash

On Saturday July 2, an Ibiza Orchestra Experience is coming to Hertfordshire.

The experience will be a festival-style event, with a 26-piece orchestra performing classic Ibiza hits.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience invites those who attend to "Get ready to step back into an unforgettable night of iconic classic tracks from the white isle".

The event will take place in Hemel Hempstead's Gadebridge Park Gardens on July 2, and run from 4.00pm to 11pm.

Vocalists, "world class" DJs and special guests will take part.

The production will also feature "a huge festival production, state of the art sound and light, plus lasers and much much more!"

An "epic night" is promised at the event, which is only available to those aged 16 and over.

Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets start at £44.50, plus a £4.95 booking fee.

Tickets can be purchased via the experience's website, and advanced booking is advised.

Other locations for the tour include Ayr, Darlington, Norwich, Carlisle and Swansea.