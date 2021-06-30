News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Former Herts Advertiser reporter turned author signs copies of his book at Waterstones St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 10:48 AM June 30, 2021    Updated: 10:52 AM June 30, 2021
Ian Brown with his book Albert Upside Down in Waterstones St Albans.

Ian Brown with his book Albert Upside Down in Waterstones St Albans. - Credit: Ian Brown

A former Herts Advertiser reporter turned author visited St Albans bookshop Waterstones to sign copies of his first picturebook for children, Albert Upside Down. 

Now featured in the St Peter's Street shop's window and on a table display in the children's section, the book, based on family pet tortoise Albert, is a new venture for Ian Brown 30 years after he left the Herts Ad.

Ian Brown with copies of Albert Upside Down outside Waterstones St Albans.

Ian Brown by the window display of Albert Upside Down at Waterstones St Albans. - Credit: Ian Brown

Following his time at the paper, Ian went on to be a writer and producer for television on shows like Top Gear, The South Bank Show and This Is Your Life, working with household names such as Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan, Trevor McDonald, Martin Kemp, Simon Cowell, Floella Benjamin, Paul Whitehouse and YouTuber Joe Sugg.

Albert the tortoise with a copy of book Albert Upside Down.

Albert the tortoise with a copy of book Albert Upside Down. - Credit: Ian Brown

"It was particularly nice to be back where my writing career started," said Ian.

"This is a rollercoaster for me. It was a delight to visit the shop and I hope to return there to sign more very soon."

Ian Brown signed copies of his book Albert Upside Down at Waterstones St Albans.

Ian Brown signed copies of his book Albert Upside Down at Waterstones St Albans. - Credit: Ian Brown

Albert Upside Down book cover.

Albert Upside Down book cover. - Credit: Graffeg


Books
St Albans News
Hertfordshire News

