News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Tortoise writer Ian Brown blows in for book signing at St Albans Waterstones

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 2:00 PM December 4, 2021
Ian Brown outside St Albans Waterstones with his Albert books.

Ian Brown outside St Albans Waterstones with his Albert books. - Credit: Ian Brown

A former Herts Advertiser reporter turned author visited a St Albans bookshop to sign copies of his latest picturebook for children. 

Ian Brown dropped into Waterstones to help publicise Albert and the Wind. 

Ian Brown with his Albert books and Albert the tortoise.

Ian Brown with his Albert books, Albert calendar, and Albert the tortoise himself. - Credit: Ian Brown

Now featured in the St Peter's Street shop's children's section, the book, based on family pet tortoise Albert, is the new venture for Ian 30 years after he left the Herts Advertiser.

It's the second in the Albert the tortoise series of illustrated books and follows Albert Upside Down, which was published in April.  

Following his time at the paper, Ian went on to be a writer and producer for television on shows like Top Gear, The South Bank Show and This Is Your Life, working with household names like Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan, Trevor McDonald, Martin Kemp, Simon Cowell, Floella Benjamin, Paul Whitehouse and YouTuber and Strictly star Joe Sugg.

Books Albert Upside Down and Albert and the Wind

Books Albert Upside Down and Albert and the Wind - Credit: Ian Brown

"The first Albert book has done well and I'm delighted to return to my old turf to sign copies the new Albert book," said Ian.

"This is a dream come true for me. It was a delight to visit the shop and I hope to return to sign more very soon."

Most Read

  1. 1 St Albans gang members jailed for running cannabis factory network
  2. 2 Where and when can you see Santa's float in St Albans?
  3. 3 Man wanted for criminal damage at The Horn pub
  1. 4 Area Guide: The popular Camp area of St Albans
  2. 5 Restaurant review: Christmas at The Ivy in St Albans
  3. 6 Omicron variant: Confirmed case in Hertfordshire says health boss Jim McManus
  4. 7 St Albans named among UK's best places for Christmas activities
  5. 8 Hit and run on deadly Redbourn Road
  6. 9 St Albans city centre road closures reduce spaces for Blue Badge holders
  7. 10 Met police officer pleads not guilty to 20 charges including seven rapes
Books
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are seeking this man in connection with a sexual assault on a Harpenden train

Sexual assault onboard train to Harpenden

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Harpenden Christmas Carnival

Christmas

In pictures: Harpenden Christmas Carnival makes long-awaited return

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
1970s St Albans is the setting of Chrissy Smith's new novel The Caretaker.

Seventies St Albans is backdrop to new novel about secret Nazi treasure

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Extinction Rebellion activists scaled the roof of Barclays in St Albans.

Extinction Rebellion protestors scale roof of Barclays in St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon