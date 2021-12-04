A former Herts Advertiser reporter turned author visited a St Albans bookshop to sign copies of his latest picturebook for children.

Ian Brown dropped into Waterstones to help publicise Albert and the Wind.

Ian Brown with his Albert books, Albert calendar, and Albert the tortoise himself. - Credit: Ian Brown

Now featured in the St Peter's Street shop's children's section, the book, based on family pet tortoise Albert, is the new venture for Ian 30 years after he left the Herts Advertiser.

It's the second in the Albert the tortoise series of illustrated books and follows Albert Upside Down, which was published in April.

Following his time at the paper, Ian went on to be a writer and producer for television on shows like Top Gear, The South Bank Show and This Is Your Life, working with household names like Harrison Ford, Liam Neeson, Pierce Brosnan, Trevor McDonald, Martin Kemp, Simon Cowell, Floella Benjamin, Paul Whitehouse and YouTuber and Strictly star Joe Sugg.

Books Albert Upside Down and Albert and the Wind - Credit: Ian Brown

"The first Albert book has done well and I'm delighted to return to my old turf to sign copies the new Albert book," said Ian.

"This is a dream come true for me. It was a delight to visit the shop and I hope to return to sign more very soon."