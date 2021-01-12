Herts charity launches online wildlife activity hub

Published: 5:24 PM January 12, 2021

You can enjoy nature with Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust's online wildlife activity hub Wild At Home - Credit: Supplied by Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust

Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust has relaunched its successful Wild At Home project, offering twice-weekly online learning sessions and wildlife activities to do from your living room.

With schools closed and many pupils at home, the charity hopes the project will help to keep children engaged with the natural world.

The project will feature free, weekly, themed interactive online talks for primary school children with additional corresponding activities families can do together at home.

Frieda Rummenhohl, the Trust’s communications officer, said: “The natural world is incredibly important for children’s development.

“We want them to keep learning about wildlife and exploring nature despite school closures and lockdowns.

"The Wild At Home project provides this possibility from the safety of their homes.”

Families can sign up to the online events, hosted by HMWT’s conservation experts, for free and get a badge for every week they have completed.

At the end of the ‘Wild At Home term’, they will receive a ‘wild child’ certificate and more inspiration to keep discovering wildlife.

During the first lockdown, between April and June, Herts and Middlesex Wildlife Trust provided a variety of activities to help children as well as adults stay connected with the natural world through and craft challenges, wellbeing activities, wildlife talks and more.

The campaign inspired thousands of people to discover their local wild patch and stay connected to nature during the coronavirus restrictions.

Find out more about this project at hertswildlifetrust.org.uk/wildathome.



