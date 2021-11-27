News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Herts Jazz presents Stan Tracey’s 'Under Milk Wood' suite

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 8:14 PM November 27, 2021
Stan Tracey, the composer, and his grandson Ben, the Narrator.

Stan Tracey, the composer, and his grandson Ben, the Narrator. - Credit: Herts Jazz

Herts Jazz presents the suite that made jazz legend Stan Tracey famous in the UK.

Stan Tracey’s ‘Under Milk Wood’ suite will be performed in St Albans next weekend.

As part of a two-day tour – the previous night they are in Newcastle – Simon Allen (reeds), Bruce Boardman (piano), Andrew Cleyndert (bass), Clark Tracey (drums), and Ben Tracey (Narrator) will perform Stan’s setting of Dylan Thomas’ famous work at the Maltings Theatre on Sunday, December 5 at 7.30pm.

Herts Jazz proprietor Clark Tracey

Herts Jazz proprietor Clark Tracey - Credit: Herts Jazz

With narration by Stan’s grandson Ben Tracey, the quartet – led by his Stan's son Clark – reproduces this magical milestone of British jazz in the second half of the evening.  

The first half will be a performance of A Child’s Christmas, also by Dylan Thomas, composed by Stan in his later years as a follow up.

Tickets are available via ovo.org.uk/buy-tickets. Tickets in advance are £11 for Herts Jazz members, £14 for over-65s, and £15 for non-members. 

On the night they are £13 for members, £16 for over-65s, and £17 for non-members.

Special student rates of £5 in advance or £7 on the door apply. All tickets have an additional £1 booking fee.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seventies St Albans is backdrop to new novel about secret Nazi treasure
  2. 2 Extinction Rebellion protestors scale roof of Barclays in St Albans
  3. 3 Batchwood Golf Course to be redesigned after houses hit by balls
  1. 4 Local restaurants snap up accolades in Curry Awards
  2. 5 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  3. 6 1,000 new homes planned next to village
  4. 7 St Albans haberdashery store celebrates 50 years
  5. 8 Yellow warning for snow and wind in Herts as Storm Arwen sweeps in
  6. 9 St Albans named among happiest places to live in Britain
  7. 10 How Hertfordshire’s coronavirus figures compare to last year's lockdown

The performance will start at 7.30pm, have an intermission at 8.30pm, with drinks and snacks available in the foyer, and finish around 10pm.

There will be a three-sided seating arrangement at The Maltings, with seating to the left and right of the band in addition to the usual front-facing seats. 

The Maltings Theatre provides Covid-19 safety guidance at ovo.org.uk/covid

Music
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Albans city centre road closures decision due on Wednesday

Investigations | Special Report

St Albans road closures decision: Everything you need to know

Charles Thomson

person
The site of the proposed development in Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Hatfield Road development stuns neighbours with expansion plan

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
A CGI of the new CCOS concept for St Albans city centre.

'Risky' new plans to transform St Albans city centre for a post-pandemic...

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The St Albans Christmas Cracker event.

In Pictures: Christmas Cracker event returns to St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon