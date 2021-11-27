Herts Jazz presents Stan Tracey’s 'Under Milk Wood' suite

Stan Tracey, the composer, and his grandson Ben, the Narrator. - Credit: Herts Jazz

Herts Jazz presents the suite that made jazz legend Stan Tracey famous in the UK.

Stan Tracey’s ‘Under Milk Wood’ suite will be performed in St Albans next weekend.

As part of a two-day tour – the previous night they are in Newcastle – Simon Allen (reeds), Bruce Boardman (piano), Andrew Cleyndert (bass), Clark Tracey (drums), and Ben Tracey (Narrator) will perform Stan’s setting of Dylan Thomas’ famous work at the Maltings Theatre on Sunday, December 5 at 7.30pm.

Herts Jazz proprietor Clark Tracey - Credit: Herts Jazz

With narration by Stan’s grandson Ben Tracey, the quartet – led by his Stan's son Clark – reproduces this magical milestone of British jazz in the second half of the evening.

The first half will be a performance of A Child’s Christmas, also by Dylan Thomas, composed by Stan in his later years as a follow up.

Tickets are available via ovo.org.uk/buy-tickets. Tickets in advance are £11 for Herts Jazz members, £14 for over-65s, and £15 for non-members.

On the night they are £13 for members, £16 for over-65s, and £17 for non-members.

Special student rates of £5 in advance or £7 on the door apply. All tickets have an additional £1 booking fee.

The performance will start at 7.30pm, have an intermission at 8.30pm, with drinks and snacks available in the foyer, and finish around 10pm.

There will be a three-sided seating arrangement at The Maltings, with seating to the left and right of the band in addition to the usual front-facing seats.

The Maltings Theatre provides Covid-19 safety guidance at ovo.org.uk/covid