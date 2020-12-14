Special Christmas concert from Herts Jazz at the Maltings

Things to do

Published: 5:03 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 5:30 PM December 15, 2020

The late Stan Tracey and grandson Ben Tracey. Picture: Herts Jazz Club - Credit: Herts Jazz Club

Herts Jazz will return for a special Christmas treat at the Maltings Theatre this weekend.

Jazz fans can hear Stan Tracey’s Dylan Thomas suites at the Maltings in St Albans this Sunday.

The band will perform Stan Tracey’s suites A Child’s Xmas In Wales and the classic Under Milk Wood on December 20 from 7.30pm.

Both suites feature Stan’s grandson, Ben, reading excerpts from the Dylan Thomas plays.

The full line-up is Simon Allen (saxes), Bruce Boardman (piano), Andrew Cleyndert (bass), Clark Tracey (drums), and Ben Tracey (narrator).

Tickets are available in advance only, via http://maltingstheatre.co.uk/book-tickets, or phone 0333 666 4466.

For more information about Herts Jazz Club, see www.hertsjazz.co.uk