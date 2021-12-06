News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Enjoy 'Christmas with Copperfield' at Alan Barnes' Herts Jazz concert in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 10:31 AM December 6, 2021
Updated: 10:39 AM December 6, 2021
 Alan Barnes with Bruce Adams, taken at Herts Jazz Club.

Alan Barnes with Bruce Adams, taken at Herts Jazz Club. - Credit: Mike O'Brien. Picture supplied by Herts Jazz Club.

Herts Jazz organisers hope to finish the year with a bang at the Maltings Theatre in St Albans.

Alan Barnes’ Christmas with Copperfield concert will be the club’s final gig of the season at the Maltings on Sunday, December 19 at 7.30pm.

The scheduled line-up will feature Alan Barnes, Karen Sharp and Robert Fowler on reeds, Bruce Adams on trumpet, Mark Nightingale on trombone, Dave Newton on piano, Simon Thorpe on bass, and Clark Tracey on drums.

Everyone in music knows Alan Barnes as one of our greatest jazz musicians, winning many awards, playing clarinet, alto and baritone saxophones, both in smaller intimate jazz clubs and on larger concert hall stages. 

He is also an outstanding music writer and arranger, with two previous brilliant jazz suites evoking the wonders of Dickens’ Christmas Carol and Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

Tickets for the gig are available via ovo.org.uk/buy-tickets

Tickets in advance are £11 for Herts Jazz members, £14 for over-65s, £15 for non-members.

On the night they are £13 for Herts Jazz members, £16 for over-65s, and £17 for non-members.

Special student rates of £5 in advance or £7 on the door apply. All tickets have an additional £1 booking fee.

The performance will start at 7.30pm, have an intermission at 8.30pm, and finish around 10pm.

Music
Christmas
St Albans News

