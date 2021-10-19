6 of the best places to hot tub in and around Hertfordshire

Published: 3:23 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 4:44 PM October 19, 2021

As the days get shorter and Christmas closes in, what better way to unwind on a chill autumn evening than by supping bubbles while immersed in them, the warmth massaging away life's aches and pains and letting you destress as the sun sets outside.

The Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House, St Albans. - Credit: Archant

We don't even want you to worry about where to find the best jacuzzi hot tubs across Hertfordshire and nearby, as we've done all the work for you...

1. Cottonmill Club and Spa in St Albans

As part of the multi-million pound refurbishment of the spa area, there are several outdoor bubbling hot tubs amid the lush greenery in the grounds of Sopwell House Hotel.



The spa features world class spaces and facilities including a Garden Room, Whisper Room and Deep Relaxation Room, and really is the height of decadence, as reflected in the wallet-busting price tag!



But if you're looking for a way to celebrate a special occasion, then why not experience the luxurious relaxation of me-time in the secluded quiet with a glass of Prosecco? After all, you can't take it with you!

The Cottonmill Spa at Sopwell House, St Albans. - Credit: Archant

2. Bannatyne spa at Fairfield Hall in Stotfold, Hitchin

Those living nearby might want to escape for a peaceful picturesque visit to the stunning Fairfield Hall. This is a beautiful setting for escaping the stresses and strains of everyday life and includes a sumptuous relaxation balcony furnished with mosaic tiled heated loungers.

3. Luton Hoo, near Harpenden

Take a trip to this hidden gem and experience the ultimate in bubbles, just outside of Harpenden. This gorgeous countryside estate must be the prettiest thing associated with Luton. Except for maybe the airport...I jest.



Lovers of this place adore the spa and cream tea and you can even get rid of your partner for a few hours on the golf course.

4. Sunfolk, Bricket Wood

Who needs clothes? Skinny dip in the swimming pool at one of the county's leading naturist camps before plunging naked into the bubbling warmth of the outside hot tub. You don't need the sunshine to visit Sunfolk, as it's open all year round for individuals and families to enjoy the liberating feeling of walking around in your birthday suit. Christmas dinner anyone?#

Laura Bill in the hot tub at Sunfolk. - Credit: Laura Bill

5. The Grove Hotel, Watford

Fancy a dip alongside a few footballers? This is your place. Though this is not guaranteed. Loved by the rich and famous, this five-star hotel and spa has been shortlisted for the Best Countryside Getaway in The Good Spa Guide Awards 2021.

Down Hall Hotel and Spa. - Credit: Archant

6. Down Hall Hotel, Hatfield Heath

Hidden away in the grounds of a beautiful country estate on the border of Herts and Essex, Eden Spa features a hydrotherapy pool to help you soothe away your aches and pains. If you can brave the steam room then it will help detoxify your body by opening up your pores before the sauna relaxes tension in your muscles.

What special person would you like to share your hot tub with? Why not give one of our recommendations a whirl?