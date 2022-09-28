Harpenden Musical Theatre Company (HMTC) presents Made in Dagenham at the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden from October 5 to October 8. - Credit: Harpenden Musical Theatre Company (HMTC)

Harpenden Musical Theatre Company (HMTC) are performing Made in Dagenham at the Eric Morecambe Centre next week.

Following their successful sell-out return post-Covid with Evita, award-winning HMTC creatives are thrilled to perform the sensational musical.

Inspired by a true story and based on the hit movie, Made in Dagenham is an uplifting musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what is right.

Like millions of other working women, each morning Rita O’Grady is just trying to get her husband out of bed, get the kids off to school and get to work at the factory on time.

But life is about to change forever when it’s announced that the girls in the stitching room of Ford’s Dagenham car plant will have their pay grade dropped to ‘unskilled’.

Quickly drawing on a strength she never knew she had, Rita leads her friends in a battle against the might of Ford and the corruption of the union supposed to protect them.

Director Hailey Budd said: “Out of all the shows I’ve ever directed, Made in Dagenham is one that I’ve always wanted to do again.

“I wanted to tell a new and fresh version of this story with this production, it’s so important to understand how much these women changed minds in a time when things were extremely tough for all.

“This show is so much fun for everyone – the ensemble must work as hard, if not harder than the principals, and what this gives is a great feel throughout the whole cast.”

Musical director Keith Willis added: “This is a production with a large scope of musical styles and themes, all wrapped up in an important and poignant message.”

Funny, touching and timeless, Made in Dagenham shows how ordinary people can do extraordinary things when they stand together and is a truly entertaining musical which has something for everybody.

The show runs from Wednesday, October 5 to Saturday, October 8, with a Saturday matinee.

Tickets are selling fast. Call the box office on 01582 767525, or book online at www.the-emc.co.uk

HMTC would like to thank Colin Cresswell and Adrian Arnold for allowing them to photograph their classic Ford Cortinas at Harpenden Classics on the Common.