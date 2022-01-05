Harpenden Gang Show at this year’s Harpenden Carnival. The Gang Show is set to return at a new venue – the Eric Morecambe Centre in Harpenden. - Credit: Supplied by Harpenden Gang Show

After an enforced break of two years, the Harpenden Gang Show is back!

Organisers are so excited to be performing again next week, and this time in the show's new home, the Eric Morecambe Centre – Harpenden’s great new venue.

It has certainly been a challenging few months of rehearsals with strict guidelines on mask wearing, sanitising, testing and social distancing to keep the Gang safe.

Harpenden Gang Show performers rehearsing for this year's show.

But this year's performers have adapted to all of it and have still loved every minute and can’t wait to take to the stage.

Producer Ewan Murray has been involved with the Harpenden Gang Show for an incredible 50 years, having first been on stage as part of the Gang in 1972.

He has been Musical Director since 1989 and producer since 1994.

Speaking of a lifetime of Gang Show experiences, Ewan said: “We are thrilled to be back after the COVID break – there really is no buzz like a Gang Show buzz and we have all really missed it.

"We know that our audiences have too as they come back year after year and are always blown away by the talent displayed by these wonderful young people.

"They have all overcome so many challenges in the last two years, showing incredible resilience and flexibility, so it is brilliant that they are able to be part of the Gang again.

"We know that they all make fabulous friends and amazing memories in Gang Show and we are so excited they are together again.

The 71st Harpenden Gang Show in 2020. The Gang Show returns in 2022 from January 11 to January 15.

"This year will be very different for all of us after spending 71 years in the Harpenden Public Halls, but we are really looking forward to performing in the EMC.”

Performances take place at the EMC from Tuesday, January 11 to Saturday, January 15, and because of the much larger capacity in the new centre, there are still some tickets available.

For tickets, call 07391 131245 or visit www.harpenden.gs

All proceeds from the Gang Show are ploughed back into Scouting in the Harpenden and Wheathampstead District, with a proportion of box office receipts going to a charity to be selected by the Gang.

Performances are subject to the latest COVID guidelines and restrictions.