'Largest ever pumpkin patch' at Harpenden farm

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:33 PM October 13, 2022
Two children in a wheelbarrow, surrounded by pumpkins.

The pumpkin patch covers 10 acres of land. - Credit: The Pop Up Farm

A Harpenden farm will be opening its largest ever pumpkin patch, prior to Halloween.

The Pop Up Farm's new patch covers 10 acres of land, with visitors allowed to pick their own pumpkin between October 15 and October 20.

The "perfect spooky season haul" can be created, with 15 different varieties of pumpkin and squash available.

A piano, with pumpkins on the top.

Photo props such as a piano and bathtub are located within the field. - Credit: The Pop Up Farm

Multiple photo opportunities are promised, with props such as a piano and bathtub located within the field.

Visitors can also explore and clamber "a huge bale mountain", as well as enjoy the locations café.

A large box of pumpkins.

15 varieties of pumpkin and squash will be available to pick. - Credit: The Pop Up Farm

The farm's owner Ian Piggott said: "There is a little farmer in all of us, and at The Pop Up Farm we reconnect our visitors with where their food comes from.

"We offer a genuine, more traditional outdoor experience, which is a wonderful base for creating memories and unique photo ops to cherish."

A box of pumpkins in a field.

"A huge bale mountain" is also promised. - Credit: The Pop Up Farm

The farm is open from 9.30am until 4pm, with tickets available online.

Halloween
Harpenden News

