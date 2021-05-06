Things to do

Published: 7:10 PM May 6, 2021

The Luna Cinema is set to return to Hertfordshire this summer. - Credit: Alan Davies

Outdoor cinema is set to return to Harpenden this summer.

Harpenden Common will host open-air screenings of Rocketman, Grease and Pretty Woman in September.

The Luna Cinema in partnership with American Express will be showing three nights of movies on the Common from Thursday, September 2 to Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Film fans can watch Elton John musical biopic Rocketman starring Taron Egerton as the legendary singer at the St Albans Road site in Hertfordshire on September 2.

It's Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in romantic comedy Pretty Woman the following night – Friday, September 3.

You can then enjoy a summer night under the stars with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as Danny Zuko and Sandy respectively in Grease on Saturday, September 4.

The open-air movie screenings will start around 8pm, with doors at 6.30pm.

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (Friday, May 7) at 10am.