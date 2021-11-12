Harpenden Choral Society celebrates post-pandemic return with Haydn's Creation

Harpenden Choral Society is preparing for the first concert of their new season, following a year in which it was not possible to perform due to Covid.

They are excited to be performing Haydn’s great oratorio, The Creation, at High Street Methodist Church, on November 20 at 7.30pm.

This work depicts the creation of the world as described in the Book of Genesis and is considered by many people to be one of his masterpieces. It is believed to have been inspired by a performance of Handel's Messiah he saw in Westminster Abbey.

Composed in 1798 when Haydn, then aged 66, was producing many of his most celebrated compositions, The Creation is a dramatic, almost operatic, setting of texts from the Bible, Psalms and Milton’s Paradise Lost.

The first public performance was held in Vienna at the old Burgtheater on March 19 1799. The oratorio was published with the text in German and English in 1800.

As popular today as when it was first performed, this dramatic oratorio for soloists and chorus is vivid with adventurous harmony, exciting fugues and melodious arias.

The concert will be conducted by the choir’s musical director, John Andrews and will feature professional soloists Alison Langer, Jorge Navarro Colorado and Felix Kemp as well as The King’s Sinfonietta Orchestra.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £5 for children and students, available at Creature Comforts, Vaughan Road, Harpenden AL5 4EF or through box office manager Tricia Beavis on 01582 419379; by email to tickets@harpendenchoralsociety.org or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/harpendenchoralsociety

Ticket numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing.

With currently around 60 members, Harpenden Choral Society's plans for this season include carols for audience and choir on December 21, a collaboration with Onyx Brass in March and Rossini’s Stabat Mater in June. Full details of the forthcoming programme and more information can be found on the choir’s website www.harpendenchoralsociety.org