Harpenden Choral Society members at June's concert featuring works by Rossini and Mendelssohn. - Credit: Harpenden Choral Society

Fancy singing with a successful choir? Why not join Harpenden Choral Society at next week's open rehearsal?

Harpenden Choral Society is a thriving and friendly amateur choir keen to recruit new members.

It will be holding an open rehearsal of Handel’s Messiah on Tuesday, September 13 at 8pm until 10pm, at the United Reformed Church in Vaughan Road, Harpenden.

Admission is free and scores will be provided.

Formed in 1975, Harpenden Choral Society has an active and committed membership of about 65 singers.

The 2021-2022 season included a highly praised performance of Haydn’s Creation in November 2021, a successful collaboration with Onyx Brass in March 2022, and an enjoyable performance of Mendelssohn’s Lauda Sion and Rossini’s Stabat Mater in June.

The choir is now actively seeking new members as they make exciting plans for the forthcoming season.

They would like to recruit new members in all voice sections, but would particularly welcome new tenors and basses.

"You can be sure to find challenge and inspiration as well as having great fun singing with a friendly group of people," said a spokesperson.

Free membership is offered to new tenors and basses for their first term.

Free singing lessons are offered to new joiners under the age of 30.

Reduced subscriptions are available to those under 30, full-time students and anyone in receipt of income-related benefits.

For further information about the open rehearsal contact membership secretary Marion Oxley, who will be happy to answer any questions. Email membership@harpendenchoralsociety.org or telephone 01582 832900.

Full details of the forthcoming programme and more information can be found on the choir’s website at www.harpendenchoralsociety.org