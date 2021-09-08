Published: 6:00 PM September 8, 2021

Fancy singing with a thriving and friendly amateur choir?

Harpenden Choral Society is holding an open rehearsal of Haydn's Creation later this month.

The rehearsal will take place at the United Reformed Church in Vaughan Road, Harpenden, on Tuesday, September 21.

Choir members are delighted to be restarting face-to-face rehearsals after a year of Zoom meetings.

The choir’s musical director, John Andrews, will be conducting the open rehearsal.

Membership secretary Marion Oxley said: “We are all looking forward to getting back to singing together again and, The Creation, which is so uplifting, is a perfect choice after such a difficult 18 months.

"Anyone wishing to come and join us will receive a warm welcome.”

There is no charge for this rehearsal, scores will be provided and COVID mitigations are in place.

Anyone interested in joining the choir is invited to arrive at 7.45pm for an 8pm start.

Singers are welcome to contact Marion Oxley on 01582 832900 or membership@harpendenchoralsociety.org for more information.

Harpenden Choral Society's plans for the forthcoming season include Haydn’s Creation in November, carol concerts in December, a collaboration with Onyx Brass in March and Rossini’s Stabat Mater in June.

Full details of the forthcoming programme and more information can be found on the choir’s website www.harpendenchoralsociety.org

Formed in 1975, Harpenden Choral Society has an established reputation for high quality performances to audiences in Harpenden and the local area, singing works from all periods.

With currently around 70 members, the society holds three major concerts a year, as well as a carol concert at Christmas.