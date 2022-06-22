Review
Concert review: Harpenden Choral Society's 'impressive evening of music making'
- Credit: Harpenden Choral Society
Rowen G Dillmer reviews Harpenden Choral Society's Rossini and Mendelssohn concert at High Street Methodist Church, Harpenden on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Those who attended Saturday evening’s delightful concert given by Harpenden Choral Society in the High Street Methodist Church had the opportunity to hear two lesser known works: Mendelssohn’s Lauda Sion and Rossini’s Stabat Mater.
Mendelssohn’s Lauda Sion hails from the same period as Elijah. Musical critics tend to either love or hate the work! Nevertheless, it is most worthy of an occasional airing.
The piece placed high demands on the four soloists: Jeni Bern (soprano), Olivia Ray (mezzo), Thomas Raskin (tenor) and Felix Kemp (baritone).
Their voices blended well, particularly in the quartet work, and the audience was treated to some magical lyrical singing and great interaction with the choir.
There was good attention to dynamics resulting in a pleasing climax in the 7th movement and its transition into the melodic Ecce Panis.
Particularly enjoyable was the simple but effective unison chorale treatment over an imaginatively registered organ accompaniment in Docti Sacris. Jeni Bern’s commendable treatment of Caro Cibus was also beautifully controlled.
Most Read
- 1 Recap: Live traffic updates during rush-hour after crashes on M25 and A414
- 2 Could St Albans see a new city council?
- 3 Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England
- 4 Doctors save woman's life during St Albans parkrun
- 5 Woman 'sexually assaulted by two men' near River Lea in Wheathampstead
- 6 See inside this £4,950 per month rental property on St Albans' prestigious The Park
- 7 St Albans music and fizz festival fundraising for refugees
- 8 St Albans City retain four more players ahead of National League South season
- 9 From sunrise to sunset: Cyclists' epic challenge
- 10 Remembering 'Mr Harpenden' - the indomitable Michael Weaver
Rossini’s Stabat Mater is understandably very operatic in style and its melodic gaiety and complimentary accompaniment seem at odds with the gravity of the text.
Again, the soloists take much of the ‘meat’ of the work and in this performance gave a dramatic account of Rossini’s score.
There were some beautiful lyrical moments from the choir and the final fugue scurried along at a breathless but generally controlled pace. Diction and balance not ideal in places, but great attention to detail rewarded the choir a performance of which to be proud.
The event was conducted by John Andrews and the challenging adaptation of the orchestral accompaniment was brilliantly executed by organist George Castle.
His well chosen and carefully managed registrations added colour and musicality to the performance – the icing on the cake of an impressive evening of music making. Well done HCS!