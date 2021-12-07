Join choir for Christmas carol concert at Harpenden church

The Harpenden Choral Society choir at the recent Creation concert with members of The King's Sinfonietta. - Credit: Harpenden Choral Society

Enjoy singing some carols with a choir at a Harpenden church this Christmas.

Harpenden Choral Society's Christmas concert will take place at High Street Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 21 at 7.30pm.

Conducted by John Andrews and accompanied by organist Roger Carter, the festive concert will feature many traditional favourites for both choir and audience.

The concert will also include Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium and specially chosen readings from members of the choir.

This year’s appeal and retiring collection will be in aid of One YMCA.

Based in Watford, One YMCA provides hostels for the homeless in Watford, Welwyn Garden City and Bishop's Stortford.

One YMCA supports people across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire through a range of services across multiple communities.

The Harpenden choir's members are very happy to be able to return to live rehearsals and performances again and to be able to host their popular Christmas concert once more.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £3 for children and students. Tickets are available at Creature Comforts in Vaughan Road, Harpenden, or through box office manager Tricia Beavis on 01582 419379, by email to tickets@harpendenchoralsociety.org or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/harpendenchoralsociety

Ticket numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing.

