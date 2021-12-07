Join choir for Christmas carol concert at Harpenden church
- Credit: Harpenden Choral Society
Enjoy singing some carols with a choir at a Harpenden church this Christmas.
Harpenden Choral Society's Christmas concert will take place at High Street Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 21 at 7.30pm.
Conducted by John Andrews and accompanied by organist Roger Carter, the festive concert will feature many traditional favourites for both choir and audience.
The concert will also include Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium and specially chosen readings from members of the choir.
This year’s appeal and retiring collection will be in aid of One YMCA.
Based in Watford, One YMCA provides hostels for the homeless in Watford, Welwyn Garden City and Bishop's Stortford.
One YMCA supports people across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire through a range of services across multiple communities.
Most Read
- 1 St Albans restaurant wins big in Curry Oscars
- 2 Founding CAMRA pub is on the market
- 3 Comment: Sad times as St Albans faces the loss of another pub
- 4 Sexual assault onboard train to Harpenden
- 5 Property Spotlight: A stunning pub conversion in central St Albans
- 6 Boreham Wood 4-0 St Albans City: FA Cup fairy tale comes to an end for The Saints
- 7 Rearranged waste and recycling bin collection dates for Christmas and January in St Albans
- 8 Gift shop's £20K donation to cancer charity
- 9 Allinson ‘immensely proud’ despite St Albans City’s FA Cup exit
- 10 St Albans gang members jailed for running cannabis factory network
The Harpenden choir's members are very happy to be able to return to live rehearsals and performances again and to be able to host their popular Christmas concert once more.
Tickets are £10 for adults and £3 for children and students. Tickets are available at Creature Comforts in Vaughan Road, Harpenden, or through box office manager Tricia Beavis on 01582 419379, by email to tickets@harpendenchoralsociety.org or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/harpendenchoralsociety
Ticket numbers will be limited to allow for social distancing.