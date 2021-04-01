Harpenden Carnival is cancelled for second year

Published: 4:47 PM April 1, 2021

Harpenden Carnival has been cancelled for the second year running.

Government restrictions and the stages of the Covid roadmap means it will not be possible to deliver the event as planned in June, as it requires a significant preparation period.

The event is run by Harpenden Town Council and Round Table, and is one of several major events which take place in the town each year.

The town council is committed to delivering a bigger and better carnival in 2022.

Before this takes place, other events are planned for when restrictions are relaxed, including the return of the Harpenden Food and Drink Festival on Saturday September 18, bringing together businesses from the local area for a wide range of food and drink stalls and cookery demonstrations, while children’s activities, live entertainment, and much more.

Details of all forthcoming Harpenden events will be publicised by the Herts Advertiser.








