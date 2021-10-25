Harpenden Arts Club bounces back with annual exhibition

Published: 5:13 PM October 25, 2021

Avenue of Trees, Rothamsted Park by Andrew Keenleyside - Credit: Andrew Keenleyside. Supplied by Harpenden Arts Club

Harpenden Arts Club will be holding its annual exhibition this weekend.

It will be held from Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31 at a new venue, the Harpenden Trust Centre in Southdown. Admission is free.

On display will be around 300 original artworks, both framed and unframed, as well as ceramics.

Fence Cross Lane by Teresa Newham - Credit: Teresa Newham. Supplied by Harpenden Arts Club

Forty artists will be exhibiting, and several new exhibitors are joining established local artists in putting their artwork on show.

The artwork will be in a wide range of styles and media including landscapes in oil, abstracts in acrylic, and flowers in watercolour.

Most of the work on show will be for sale, as will original cards.

Abstract by Debbie Knight - Credit: Debbie Knight. Supplied by Harpenden Arts Club

Debbie Knight, abstract artist and club chairman, said: “This exhibition will be a celebration of the creativity and skills of our members.

"The club has bounced back in a big way from lockdown, when we met on Zoom.

"New members are joining up most weeks for our lively programme of workshops and demonstrations.”

The club meets on Thursday evenings at 7.30pm at the Salvation Army hall in Leyton Green.

Find out more on www.harpendenartsclub.org.uk

The club is being careful about Covid precautions to make the exhibition and the weekly meetings as safe as possible.



