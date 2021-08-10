Published: 6:30 PM August 10, 2021

A choir is celebrating the milestone anniversaries of its musical director and accompanist, as well as a welcome return to singing together after COVID.

The Hardynge Choir has been performing in Harpenden, St Albans, and nearby villages for over 50 years and recently marked two significant anniversaries.

Accompanist Matthew Woodward has been with the choir now for 15 years and its musical director, Rufus Frowde, 10 years.

Hardynge Choir presentation to musical director Rufus Frowd. - Credit: Supplied by Hardynge Choir

Started in 1966, the choir is planning a free open workshop at the end of the month and a live concert in September and encourages as many people as possible to attend.

Choir chairman John Myres said: "During the disruption of the lockdown we kept in contact through monthly newsletters, then weekly Zoom meetings, and finally through singing in small groups.

"We are now able to get back to singing as a whole choir.

"By way of celebration, we are now looking forward to welcoming singers to participate in our workshop on Saturday, August 28, and all to listen to our concert on Saturday, September 25."

So, if you are looking for the luxury of singing with others again, you are invited to join the choir's free workshop in the Assembly Hall of St George’s School, Sun Lane, Harpenden, on August 28.

Conductor Rufus Frowde and accompanist Matthew Woodward will lead attendees through two well-loved works by Fauré, the 'Requiem' and the 'Cantinque de Jean Racine'.

The workshop will run from 9.30am to 1pm. Refreshments and scores will be provided. To book a place, contact chairman@hardyngechoir.org

A live performance of the Earthly Rose Concert will be held by the Hardynge Choir at the High Street Methodist Church, Harpenden, on Saturday, September 25 at 7.30pm.

The title piece, The Earthly Rose, is a little-known but delightful piece by Eriks Esenvalds.

The programme also includes Fauré’s Requiem, the Cantique de Jean Racine, and Sing! by David Willcocks.

Tickets cost £14 (children free) and are available from tickets@hardyngechoir.org or from 08454 751664. Calls cost 5p (plus 5p per minute after the first 60 seconds) plus your phone company’s access charge.

Tickets will be available at the door if COVID guidance at the time allows.

Hardynge is the ancient name for Harpenden, dating from when it was a farming hamlet growing wheat for the nearby manor of Wheathampstead.

The choir's name and logo symbolise these enduring connections.