Cheers! Great Northern pub set to host beer and cider festival
- Credit: Great Northern Pub
Cheers! A beer and cider festival will be held at a St Albans pub this weekend.
Drinkers will be able to raise a glass or two at the festival at the Great Northern in London Road from July 30 to August 2.
"Having our fifth annual festival cancelled due to COVID, we decided this year's event would be our biggest and best festival to help celebrate a return to some normality," said the pub's Sheridan Edwards.
The pub will have over 30 real ales, craft beers and ciders, carefully selected from far and wide, to give something for everyone.
Friday will see the return of the Bitter Sweet Bartenders, who will pop-up their mobile bar on the top patio, serving their delicious cocktails for those that don’t like pints.
There will be all-day barbecues for food.
Commemorative glassware will keep the hardened beer drinkers happy, and you will even be able to take away your favourite tipples in two or four pint containers.
