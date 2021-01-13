News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

The Sound of Revolution in poet's new lockdown book of poetry

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 11:12 AM January 13, 2021   
St Albans poet Grae J. Wall

St Albans poet Grae J. Wall pictured by Johannes Haslinger - Credit: Johannes Haslinger

A new book of poetry from a St Albans poet has been garnering positive reviews and interest.

One reviewer declared Grae J. Wall's The Sound of Revolution as "Beat poetry at its finest, a sound that urges you to join in the revolution". 

The reviewer continued: "This collection inspired me to join the revolution and speak up amongst those brave enough to make a stand. Revolutionary dear reader."

The cover of Grae J. Wall's latest poetry book The Sound of Revolution

The cover of Grae J. Wall's latest poetry book The Sound of Revolution - Credit: Grae J. Wall

The Sound of Revolution is available from www.graejwall.com and also in e-book form on Amazon and other digital platforms.

Collated during lockdown, the collection of poems – and a few photos – was ironically enabled by this strange year of COVID. 

Grae explained: "Having been furloughed from my role with St Albans Arts Team and unable to get together with my band mates to play gigs, I found myself with time on my hands to concentrate on compiling the book.

"I’ve ended up performing and contributing poems to a number of virtual festivals and events throughout the year as it’s obviously something I was able to do in isolation.

"Early in the year I put together little music and poetry album (recorded at the bottom of the garden) which was also well received, so in the summer – with the help of my daughter – we sat down and put the book together." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to former St Albans City goalkeeper Lee Bozier
  2. 2 St Albans pubs call for change in government policy benefiting supermarkets
  3. 3 Woman loses more than £1000 in St Albans cashpoint distraction scam
  1. 4 St Albans businesses urged to enforce Covid restrictions after reported breaches
  2. 5 Record-breaking start to 2021 for property market
  3. 6 ShopLocal: St Albans businesses desperately need your help during third lockdown
  4. 7 Residents, the RAF and Stansted Airport react to sonic boom
  5. 8 ‘Life goes on’ for mingling toddlers at St Albans nursery – but for how long?
  6. 9 Alban Arena pleads for patience over cancelled shows
  7. 10 10 things not to say to people from St Albans

The poems cover a range of topics inspired by Grae’s troubadour travels, Extinction Rebellion protests, anxiety, train journeys and cats.

As a keen lomographer, the poems are augmented by some of Grae’s atmospheric black and white photos.

On his website, Grae states: "These are poems from the barricades of protest, from artistic ventures overseas and from moments of contemplation and self-healing."

He adds: "2020 has found me out on the streets fighting for a fairer, safer world – angered by the lethargy and inaction of the traditional political construct.

"Missing my regular performance tours on the continent I value now more than ever those connections with similar and differing spirits overseas – that small beautiful planet we inhabit – putting the world to rights with an after-show beer.

​"These poems come from journeys of discovery, times of struggle, sometimes dark, sometimes silly, empathy, confusion, red wine, crazy times, compassion and a wry smile – the sound of revolution!"

The Sound of Revolution is available now from www.graejwall.com and in e-book form from digital platforms.


Books
Music
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

City centre nightclub set to be converted into flats

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Elderly residents queue in freezing temperatures for COVID-19 vaccine

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Mass vaccination centre in town 'first' to open next week

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

The latest court results for the St Albans area

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus