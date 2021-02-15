Singer set for another streamed gig ahead of releasing U2 cover

Published: 2:17 PM February 15, 2021

Singer Grace George will be going live with another streamed concert this week. - Credit: Supplied by Grace George

A talented singer-songwriter from St Albans is set to stream another live show online.

Fresh from performing live on her Instagram and Facebook pages earlier this month, Grace George will be entertaining her social media followers again on Friday, February 19.

Her stream on February 5 reached more than 2,000 people, according to Facebook statistics.

Buoyed by that online concert's success, the 23-year-old 'one woman band' will invade your living rooms again at 7pm on Friday for another free performance appropriate for all ages.

When performing live, GG accompanies her voice with guitar, piano and Loop Station, that performance instrument made famous by chart-topping troubadour Ed Sheeran.

A week after her live gig stream, Grace will be dropping a new acoustic cover of a hit song by U2.

She will debut her version of With or Without You on Friday, February 26.

The Irish group's first US number one hit, With or Without You was the lead single from U2's chart-topping 1987 album The Joshua Tree.

"I've always wanted to cover this song," said Grace.

"I first heard With or Without You when I was very young and loved how U2 held me in an almost musical trance, but it was the lyrics that really connected with me.

"They tell of a passionate, yet fragile relationship.

"My stripped back cover of this rock classic focuses on the emotion of the story and I hope that it not only grabs people's attention in a similar way the original did to me, but also reveals a little of me and my story through its performance."

Grace has recorded a number of tracks acoustically, including Heaven is a Place on Earth, Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now, and TLC's No Scrubs. They are all available on Spotify.

"I love releasing acoustic covers because I get to sing some of the biggest songs of all time and put a completely fresh spin on them," said Grace.

"I like to strip the tracks back to their absolute simplest form and really connect with the listener by singing very directly and emotionally to them.

"I feel really grateful and lucky to have the best team helping me make our visions of these acoustic covers a reality. There will be more releases happening every month."

You can check out Grace's music at https://li.sten.to/GraceGeorge



