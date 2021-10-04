That's enterTRAINment! New partnership offers theatre ticket discounts

Published: 2:37 PM October 4, 2021

Actors Adam Nichols, the Maltings Theatre's artistic director, and Emma Wright help launch the #entertrainment campaign, which offers limited-edition discounts on top shows for those who travel by train. - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

A St Albans theatre has teamed up with Govia Thameslink Railway for an exclusive offer.

The Maltings Theatre is one of the six regional venues signed up for GTR's new #enterTRAINment campaign.

This autumn, the rail company that operates Thameslink and Great Northern services is putting local theatres centre stage with an exciting new partnership that promises to thoroughly entertrain!

St Albans station manager, Harsitt Chandak, joins actors from The Maltings Theatre. - Credit: Doug Peters/PA Wire

Teaming up with top regional theatres across its network, the rail operator is offering customers the chance to claim exclusive discounts on spectacular shows in October and November.

Adam Nichols, artistic director of OVO at The Maltings Theatre, said: “We’re really excited to be part of this campaign, which is going to be a wonderful way to let people know what’s on at their local theatres and how easy it is to buy tickets – with a discount!

"We’ve got some fantastic productions lined up for our autumn season and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming audiences to The Maltings Theatre, which is situated in the heart of St Albans.”

The Maltings Theatre has been a part of St Albans' cultural scene for the past 30 years and is one of the theatres signed up to be part of the #entertrainment campaign. - Credit: The Maltings Theatre

GTR is taking the opportunity to support the arts community and highlight smaller, more independent venues with its #entertrainment campaign.

Working with selected theatres – from Portsmouth, Chichester and Brighton, to Croydon, St Albans and Cambridge – the #entertrainment campaign offers limited-edition discounts on shows for those who travel by train with Thameslink and Great Northern, as well as sister brand Southern.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “It’s great to be partnering with The Maltings Theatre to encourage our customers to hop on a train and see a show.

"The pandemic has been tough on all industries, but the arts has especially suffered so we’re really pleased we can team up for this fantastic partnership that celebrates the return of live entertainment!”

The #entertrainment partnership will be live from October until December.

To find out more information and book tickets, visit www.thameslinkrailway.com/destinations-and-offers/days-out-ideas/theatres

Each theatre taking part has individual terms and conditions. A valid rail ticket must be shown upon arrival at the theatre.