Bank holiday fun day to benefit two charities

Laura Bill

Published: 11:01 AM August 24, 2021   
Transitions UK is one of the beneficiaries of a charity fun day.

Two local charities are joining forces for a bank holiday fun day.

The Blue Tangerine Federation and Transitions UK are holding the free event at St Luke’s School in Hall Lane, Redbourn from 11am to 4pm on Monday.

Attractions include live music, a variety of stalls, food and drink vendors, a dog show, fun and games, animal petting area, bouncy castle, and much more.

Blue Tangerine is a federation of schools committed to helping children with disabilities achieve their very best in terms of their learning, independence and confidence and to support and prepare them for our mainstream world. Transitions UK aims to change the lives and futures of vulnerable and disadvantaged young people across the UK.

Blue Tangerine fundraising manager Rhea Dickman said: “We are delighted to hold this event at St Luke’s in partnership with Transitions UK. After a difficult 18 months, we are very excited about delivering our first live event to bring together our local communities. We have a wonderful event lined up, with something for the whole family. We really look forward to seeing you there!”

Redbourn News

