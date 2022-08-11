News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do

Harpenden park music event returns

person

Laura Bill

Published: 2:00 PM August 11, 2022
Music in Lydekker, Harpenden.

Music in Lydekker, Harpenden. - Credit: HTC

A popular free live music event is returning to a Harpenden park for its fourth year.

Music in Lydekker will be returning to Lydekker Park on Saturday August 27 between 12 noon and 4pm, with performances by Tennessee Boogie Boys and Threefold.

Tennessee Boogie Boys promise upbeat authentic 1950s rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, country with a little bit of blues added in; with hits from Elvis, Bill Haley, BR549, Fats Domino and many more.

Threefold is an acoustic covers trio who explore interesting takes on songs, from classic to contemporary, with smooth three part harmony as a specialty.

Food will be provided by Hertfordshire family business Dough with the Flow, simply the best woodfired pizzas around, while drinks come courtesy of Little Italy Bar Co.

This popular summer highlight is organised by Harpenden Town Council, and although booking is not required, attendees are encouraged to arrive on foot where possible as parking at Lydekker car park is limited.

Further information updates at harpenden.gov.uk

Harpenden News

Don't Miss

Marlborough House in Upper Marlborough Road, St Albans.

Major development planned for centre of St Albans

Laura Bill

person
Land behind behind The Moor Mill pub in Smug Oak Lane, Bricket Wood has been developed.

Investigation over unauthorised development on Green Belt site

Laura Bill

person
Police officers have arrested a man from St Albans on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary | Updated

Police arrest St Albans man on suspicion of 'harassment'

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
At around 3.20am on Sunday, July 3, a man was kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside Metro Bank, St Albans

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man kicked, punched and knocked unconscious outside St Albans bank

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon