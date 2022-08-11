Harpenden park music event returns

A popular free live music event is returning to a Harpenden park for its fourth year.

Music in Lydekker will be returning to Lydekker Park on Saturday August 27 between 12 noon and 4pm, with performances by Tennessee Boogie Boys and Threefold.

Tennessee Boogie Boys promise upbeat authentic 1950s rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, country with a little bit of blues added in; with hits from Elvis, Bill Haley, BR549, Fats Domino and many more.

Threefold is an acoustic covers trio who explore interesting takes on songs, from classic to contemporary, with smooth three part harmony as a specialty.

Food will be provided by Hertfordshire family business Dough with the Flow, simply the best woodfired pizzas around, while drinks come courtesy of Little Italy Bar Co.

This popular summer highlight is organised by Harpenden Town Council, and although booking is not required, attendees are encouraged to arrive on foot where possible as parking at Lydekker car park is limited.

Further information updates at harpenden.gov.uk