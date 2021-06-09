News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Free lunchtime concert at St Peter's Church in St Albans

Alan Davies

Published: 4:00 PM June 9, 2021   
St Peter's Church in St Albans.

St Peter's Church in St Albans. - Credit: St Peter's Church

A free lunchtime concert will be held in a St Albans church next Wednesday with donations in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

Pianist Anna Le Hair

Pianist Anna Le Hair will perform alongside violinist Arwen Newband at a lunchtime concert at St Peter's Church in St Albans. - Credit: Anna Le Hair

There will be a recital by violinist Arwen Newband and pianist Anna Le Hair at St Peter's Church on Wednesday, June 16.

Their programme will include works by Claude Debussy, Olivier Messiaen and Gabriel Faure.

Arwen Newband was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and after winning a scholarship travelled to London where she studied with Emanuel Hurwitz.

Violinist Arwen Newband

Violinist Arwen Newband - Credit: Supplied by St Peter's Church

Initially she freelanced as an orchestral musician but now devotes most of her energies to chamber music and solo repertoire.

She has performed most of the standard repertoire for violin and piano with her regular duo partner Anna Le Hair. 

Anna teaches piano and accompanies at St Albans School, and also has a thriving private teaching practice at her home in Tring.

St Peter's Church in St Albans.

St Peter's Church in St Albans. - Credit: St Peter's Church

Wednesday lunchtime recitals at St Peter's start at 1pm.

To attend, visit www.stpeterschurch.uk.com/lunchtime-concerts




