Free lunchtime concert at St Peter's Church in St Albans
- Credit: St Peter's Church
A free lunchtime concert will be held in a St Albans church next Wednesday with donations in aid of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.
There will be a recital by violinist Arwen Newband and pianist Anna Le Hair at St Peter's Church on Wednesday, June 16.
Their programme will include works by Claude Debussy, Olivier Messiaen and Gabriel Faure.
Arwen Newband was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and after winning a scholarship travelled to London where she studied with Emanuel Hurwitz.
Initially she freelanced as an orchestral musician but now devotes most of her energies to chamber music and solo repertoire.
She has performed most of the standard repertoire for violin and piano with her regular duo partner Anna Le Hair.
Anna teaches piano and accompanies at St Albans School, and also has a thriving private teaching practice at her home in Tring.
Most Read
- 1 Quarantine hotel set up in St Albans
- 2 Harpenden constituency to go under proposed boundary changes
- 3 More rubbish heading for landfill in Herts, reveals new report
- 4 COVID makes houses Hertfordshire's hottest properties
- 5 Property Spotlight: A unique period home in central St Albans
- 6 Cathedral fire fears: Alarm sparks blaze concerns
- 7 Did Grace Muriel House care home need to close?
- 8 St Albans and Harpenden named among UK's most expensive places to buy property
- 9 Covid-safe #SustFest successfully raises awareness of the climate crisis
- 10 Empire Records ready for first Record Store Day
Wednesday lunchtime recitals at St Peter's start at 1pm.
To attend, visit www.stpeterschurch.uk.com/lunchtime-concerts