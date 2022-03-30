Theatre-goers will be kicking off their Sunday shoes in St Albans next week as they enjoy musical Footloose.

A production of the feel-good musical will showcase the next generation of young talent at the Abbey Theatre from April 7.

Based on the iconic 1984 film of the same name, Footloose features hits including Holding out for a Hero, Let’s Hear it for the Boy, and of course, the title track.

Cast members of St Albans Youth Music Theatre rehearsing for musical Footloose. - Credit: Supplied by Abbey Theatre

Arriving in the American Midwestern town of Bomont, newcomer Ren McCormack and his mother, Ethel, are in shock when they realise that the town they now call home has made dancing illegal.

Being a lover of dance, Ren, along with his newfound friends, sets out to reverse the ban, meeting many challenges along the way.

The show’s director, Emma Barry, is well-placed to lead her exceptional creative team to bring this uplifting show to the Abbey Theatre main stage.

She was a member of the cast of the 2017 West End, UK and international touring production, as well as being musical director for a previous production.

However, for Emma, this current project is all about her young cast.

She said: "I want to showcase the exceptional young talent that we have in the St Albans Youth Music Theatre.

"Some of these incredible cast members are playing multiple roles, some of whom are many years older than themselves.

"They have risen to this challenge and blown me away with their focus, ability and dedication to recreating their characters in the rehearsal room."

The score is highly energetic and the script, updated since the 1980s, tells a fantastic story and sends a powerful message that will inspire modern audiences.

Emma added: "I believe Youth Music is about education. Enabling young performers to learn and create theatre, in an environment which will challenge their creative thinking, and allow them to have fun and be expressive in a nurturing space.

"Footloose is about a community of people who are suffering real loss, and I want to show our own community that a musical can convey a truly heartfelt story whilst entertaining an audience with great songs and fantastic dance numbers."

Performances take place on the Abbey Theatre Main Stage from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9 at 7.30pm, with a matinee on April 9 at 2.30pm.

To book tickets please go to www.abbeytheatre.org.uk or call the box office on 01727 857861.

The Abbey Theatre has worked hard to ensure that it is a Covid-safe environment and has been awarded a ‘See it Safely’ mark in recognition of its efforts.



