Vote for your favourite restaurant in Chamber of Commerce poll

Published: 1:25 PM September 27, 2021 Updated: 1:28 PM September 27, 2021

What is your favourite restaurant in St Albans? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The St Albans District Chamber of Commerce is running its annual Community Business Awards and we would love to know who gets your vote in the Best Restaurant category.

The award, which is sponsored by The Maltings Shopping Centre, will be presented to the winner of a public vote, from a shortlist nominated by Chamber directors.

We want to know which restaurant has excelled at delivering a great customer experience, through a combination of superb food, value for money, and consistently high levels of service? Vote for one of our five shortlisted finalists now.