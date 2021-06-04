News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
National Fish and Chip Day: What are your favourite chippies in the St Albans district?

Matt Adams

Published: 10:52 AM June 4, 2021   
Batter up! It's National Fish and Chip Day today (Friday), celebrating all that's amazing about one of the great British dishes.

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a chip shop menu.

Our chippies sit at the heart of their communities and those that remained open for takeaway during lockdown proved a lifeline.

To mark the biggest day in the fish and chip calendar, the Herts Ad asked readers for their favourite chippies in the St Albans district.

So if you fancy trying somewhere new or want to support another eatery in your community, check out the list below.

Presented here in no particular order are five of your local recommendations.

  • Godfreys of Harpenden - "Simply the best..." said Treesa Green. "Without a doubt!" added Zoe Russell-Hobson.
  • The Ridgeway Fish Bar at The Quadrant - "Friendly owner and staff, food is well cooked and shopping is hygienic. Better than some shops by the sea!" said Mark Dunkley.
  • Wheathampstead Fryer - "Superb!" said Gill Clark.
  • The Old Cottage Fish and Chips in Redbourn - As recommended by Shaun Murray.
  • Fishy Plaice in Catherine Street - "The best one ever!" said Claire Sutton.

Thanks to everyone for their contributions.


