Tom Kerridge and Si King from the Hairy Bikers at Pub in the Park's Saturday afternoon session in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and his foodie friends served up a treat for fans at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans.

The three-day foodie extravaganza in Verulamium Park featured live music, chef demos, and food from top pubs and restaurants.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge gives a cooking demo at The Firepit at Pub in the Park in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

This year's event was hosted by Simon Rimmer on the Friday night, Si King from The Hairy Bikers on the Saturday, and Pub in the Park main man Tom Kerridge on the Sunday.

As well as music sets from the likes of chart-toppers McFly, Kaiser Chiefs, Melanie C, and Beverley Knight on the main stage over the weekend, cooking's culinary heroes took to the Miele Chef Demo Stage.

Bake Off winner Candice Brown on the Miele Chef Demo Stage during Pub in the Park's Lazy Sunday session in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Among those to entertain festival-goers were The Hairy Bikers' Si King, The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown, Atul Kochhar, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones, and the Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge.

There were also barbecue demos at The Firepit from the likes of Melissa Thompson and Tom Kerridge, and book signings with top chefs.

The crowd watching a cooking demo by Tom Kerridge at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Melissa Thompson in action at The Firepit at Pub in the Park, St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Cooking at The Firepit at Pub in the Park in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Andy Clarke gives a cocktails masterclass on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at Pub in the Park on Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Andy Clarke gives a cocktail making demo on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at Pub in the Park on Sunday in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Andy Clarke gives a cocktails demo at Pub in the Park in St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Si King of The Hairy Bikers giving a cooking demonstration on the Miele Chef Demo Stage on the Saturday evening at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Atul Kochhar was one of the chefs demonstration at Pub in the Park St Albans on Saturday. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

