St Albans Feastival proves highlight of food and drink celebration

Matt Adams

Published: 10:22 AM September 28, 2021    Updated: 10:32 AM September 28, 2021
St Albans Street Feastival.

St Albans Street Feastival. - Credit: Toby Shepheard

More than 15,000 people packed the city centre for the return of the St Albans Street Feastival - the highest ever turn-out in its 14 years.

Visitors browsed more than 70 stalls showcasing a variety of food and drink products, many from local suppliers, and enjoyed a cookery theatre, a charity fun fair, a sheep rodeo and a kids’ zone with free arts and crafts activities.

Sunday's event was organised by the district council to promote the local food and drink industry, and also featured performances by local musicians on two different stages, a beach bar serving cocktails and demonstrations of Victorian cooking methods such as bread and butter making.

Key parts of the site were sprayed with protective solutions to guard against Covid with a team of cleaners on duty all day. There were also multiple hand sanitiser stations and free disposable face masks.

Sophie Banks of Loudbird PR with daughter Asha at St Albans Street Feastival.

Sophie Banks of Loudbird PR with daughter Asha at St Albans Street Feastival. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Andrei Lussmann at St Albans Street Feastival.

Andrei Lussmann at St Albans Street Feastival. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

