St Albans pizza van nominated for national award

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:14 PM July 21, 2022
The grey van, with pizzas on a table outside.

Peddling Pizza has been nominated in the "Best Looking Food Truck in Britain" category. - Credit: Peddling Pizza

A St Albans pizza van has been nominated in the 2022 British Street Food Awards.

Peddling Pizza has been listed with 14 others, in the "Best Looking Food Truck in Britain" category. 

The award is voted for by the public and will be cut down to a shorter list in August, prior to a final in September.

Peddling Pizza can often be found in Market Place, St Albans.

The van, on a quiet lane.

The 1972 Chevy p10 step van has undergone six months of renovation and restoration. - Credit: Peddling Pizza

The company's 1972 Chevy p10 step van has undergone six months worth of renovation and restoration to become what it is today.

In a statement on social media site Facebook, a spokesperson for Peddling Pizza said: "Yo! Peddling pizza fans.

"My epic one-of-a-kind pizza truck has been nominated in the British Street Food Awards...

The van, with two tables and a serving hatch.

Peddling Pizzas can often by found in St Albans' Market Place. - Credit: Peddling Pizza

"...It would be epic to get your vote to make it into the final.

"My van went through six months of restoration and hundreds of hours work to make it into something extra special. 

"So, if you love my 1972 Chevy p10 step van as much as I do, then cast you vote now."

Peddling Pizza's van can be voted for on the British Street Food Awards website.

