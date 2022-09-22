New Indian restaurant opens its doors in St Albans

Interview

A new Indian restaurant and bar has opened its doors to the public in St Albans.

Nouvellé Lounge on Wycombe Way, Marshalswick, officially opened yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 21).

The new restaurant has the same owner - Mohammed Shoohan Choudhury - as Nawab (formerly Taste of Nawab) on London Road.

Nouvellé Lounge describes itself as a "premium Indian restaurant and bar".

Throughout the location is a sleek blend of modern decoration and traditional design elements.

A large tree in the centre of the dining area, diamond-cut angular mirrors and wall decoration designed to absorb sound are all features in the new restaurant's interior.

On the opening, owner Mohammed Shoohan Choudhury, said: "It took a long while, longer than we had anticipated.

"There were a lot of hidden surprises behind the building that we weren't actually aware of.

"With any construction site you find that if you touch one thing, you find multiple surprises.

"That's why we're so delayed on opening.

"We were originally hoping to open at the beginning of September, but there's been all these surprises and (delays with) materials."

A big part of Nouvellé Lounge's attraction is its unique and modern interior design, Mohammed explained: "In St Albans, there are so many traditional curry houses.

"Everything is moving forward, we are trying to move with that era, to move forward and away from the traditional curry house.

"We have a sister restaurant, Nawab St Albans, which is a very classical traditional curry house.

"This is a very condensed market.

"To stand out and be unique we are trying to change the game of the presentation, the ambiance and the atmosphere of the restaurant, as well as the food we provide."

On the restaurant's food itself, Mohammed commented: "It will have some similarities (to Nawab's menu), traditional dishes, traditional curries.

"Traditional curries are pretty much the same in all Indian restaurants, we have a few different dishes in here as well.

"The base will be pretty much the same, but there will be different flavours.

"It is the same region of food, East towards the Bengal, but we are different.

"There are a few different dishes in here (than Nawab).

"Because we are in the same city, we are trying to differentiate and provide a few unique dishes."

When asked about Nouvellé Lounge's signature dish, the owner replied: "I would say that the signature dish here is one of our Salmon Bhunas.

"We have also got a Salmon Korma or Tikka version.

"We have been intrigued by Jamie Oliver's dish Crispy Salmon Tikka.

"It has been very popular in the market, we have made a few tweaks to it and added a bit of a traditional twist.

"I think that will be a really good seller here."

The salmon dish perhaps sums up the direction in which Mohammed and his team wish to take Nouvellé Lounge, blending tradition with modern and unique elements.

Mohammed Shoohan Choudhury's closing statement illustrates this: "It is a combination of a traditional curry and a modern twist."