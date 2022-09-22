News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Interview

New Indian restaurant opens its doors in St Albans

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:24 PM September 22, 2022
A black restaurant with "Nouvellé Lounge" written on a sign.

Nouvellé Lounge's Grand Opening took place yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 21). - Credit: Pearce Bates

A new Indian restaurant and bar has opened its doors to the public in St Albans.

Nouvellé Lounge on Wycombe Way, Marshalswick, officially opened yesterday evening (Wednesday, September 21).

The new restaurant has the same owner - Mohammed Shoohan Choudhury - as Nawab (formerly Taste of Nawab) on London Road.

Three men stood below a tree with pink blossom.

Mohammed Shoohan Choudhury with members of his family, ahead of the launch. - Credit: Pearce Bates

Nouvellé Lounge describes itself as a "premium Indian restaurant and bar".

Throughout the location is a sleek blend of modern decoration and traditional design elements.

Exterior of Nouvellé Lounge, with black signs and yellow and black balloons.

Nouvellé Lounge is located in Wycombe Way, Marshalswick. - Credit: Pearce Bates

A large tree in the centre of the dining area, diamond-cut angular mirrors and wall decoration designed to absorb sound are all features in the new restaurant's interior.

On the opening, owner Mohammed Shoohan Choudhury, said: "It took a long while, longer than we had anticipated.

A bar area with a modern design.

Modern touches interact with traditional Indian elements within the restaurants décor. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"There were a lot of hidden surprises behind the building that we weren't actually aware of.

"With any construction site you find that if you touch one thing, you find multiple surprises.

Wooden panels behind turquoise booths.

Wooden acoustic walls are designed to absorb sound and enhance the restaurant's atmosphere. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"That's why we're so delayed on opening.

"We were originally hoping to open at the beginning of September, but there's been all these surprises and (delays with) materials."

Dark floor tiles below tables and chairs.

Floor tiles have been shipped from Spain to add to the restaurant's look. - Credit: Pearce Bates

A big part of Nouvellé Lounge's attraction is its unique and modern interior design, Mohammed explained: "In St Albans, there are so many traditional curry houses.

"Everything is moving forward, we are trying to move with that era, to move forward and away from the traditional curry house.

A black menu, with gold writing.

Nouvellé Lounge's menu reflects the owner's desire to blend tradition with modern recipes. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"We have a sister restaurant, Nawab St Albans, which is a very classical traditional curry house. 

"This is a very condensed market.

A gold and black table, surrounded by a booth.

Individual booths are designed to both add to the restaurant's atmosphere and produce Instagrammable moments. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"To stand out and be unique we are trying to change the game of the presentation, the ambiance and the atmosphere of the restaurant, as well as the food we provide."

On the restaurant's food itself, Mohammed commented: "It will have some similarities (to Nawab's menu), traditional dishes, traditional curries.

A tree with pink blossom, overhanging the restaurant's tables.

A large tree sits at centre stage within the restaurant. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"Traditional curries are pretty much the same in all Indian restaurants, we have a few different dishes in here as well.

"The base will be pretty much the same, but there will be different flavours.

A table laid with modern touches.

Modern design touches help to differentiate the restaurant from traditional curry houses. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"It is the same region of food, East towards the Bengal, but we are different.

"There are a few different dishes in here (than Nawab).

Turquoise booths within the dining area.

The restaurant has been designed to create an "Instagrammable" location. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"Because we are in the same city, we are trying to differentiate and provide a few unique dishes."

When asked about Nouvellé Lounge's signature dish, the owner replied: "I would say that the signature dish here is one of our Salmon Bhunas.

Yellow bench seating, with mirrors above.

Diamond-cut mirrors adorn the walls of the restaurant's interior. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"We have also got a Salmon Korma or Tikka version.

"We have been intrigued by Jamie Oliver's dish Crispy Salmon Tikka.

"It has been very popular in the market, we have made a few tweaks to it and added a bit of a traditional twist.

Yellow and blue chairs, below diamond-cut mirrors.

Mohammed Shoohan Choudhury aims to create an atmosphere, as well as serving good food. - Credit: Pearce Bates

"I think that will be a really good seller here."

The salmon dish perhaps sums up the direction in which Mohammed and his team wish to take Nouvellé Lounge, blending tradition with modern and unique elements.

Mohammed Shoohan Choudhury's closing statement illustrates this: "It is a combination of a traditional curry and a modern twist."

Food and Drink
St Albans News

