St Albans Beer and Cider Festival set to return after two years

St Albans Beer and Cider Festival is returning after two years - Credit: Supplied

St Albans Beer and Cider Festival is back for a double anniversary celebration, after being cancelled for the past two years due to Covid.

The festival, organised by South Herts CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) is returning to the Alban Arena for the 25th time.

St Albans Beer Festival - Credit: Archant

This year also marks 50 years since the Campaign for Real Ale was established in Hertfordshire - making the event a silver and golden jubilee celebration all in one.

To mark the occasion, the colours silver and gold have been incorporated into this year's new logo, which will appear on the souvenir glass.

Following the enforced absence, the festival also has a new team of volunteers behind it.

Organiser Adrian Saunders said: "Re-establishing an event like this after an enforced hiatus brings big challenges, but the fantastic support of the local community has spurred us on.

St Albans Beer Festival 2012 - Credit: All photos supplied

"It’s not going to be easy, but we’re determined to make this return a success and secure the future of this much-loved festival for years to come.

“We know that to make this work we’ve got to appeal to our loyal past customers, as well as well as offer something new and fresh to bring in new faces.

"We’re confident we’ve got the formula to make this 25th festival our best yet and we can’t wait to welcome people through the doors in September.”

The festival will feature a range of cask ales from all over the UK, showcase bars hosted by producers from the local area - including Tring Brewery and Mad Squirrel Brewery - as well as further afield, a specially curated selection of the county's best beers and a range of craft beers, real ciders and perries.

Attendees will also have a chance to try a unique new beer brewed specially for South Herts CAMRA's 50th anniversary by Hertford brewer McMullen, to buy a souvenir 2022 festival glass, enjoy a range of traditional snacks and street food and listen to live entertainment from local bands.

The festival takes place from Wednesday, September 28 to Saturday, October 1 and is open from 12 noon to 11pm every day. All proceeds will go towards local good causes.

Confirmed sponsors for 2022 include brewers Tring, Mad Squirrel, McMullen, Harvey's and Oakham.

To buy advance tickets or get involved in sponsorship go to https://stalbansbf.org.uk.











