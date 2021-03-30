Annual beer festival to take place in city's pubs this year

Published: 10:28 AM March 30, 2021

St Albans' annual beer and cider festival will not take place at The Alban Arena this year – but will instead be held in the city's various pubs.

After a tough year for the industry, organisers of the famous festival will celebrate St Albans' pubs.

Festival-goers drinking at a previous St Albans Beer and Cider Festival. - Credit: CAMRA

The popular event, which has historically drawn thousands of ale and cider fans into the city centre each September, will for the first time be run across a number of venues, in collaboration with local publicans.

Festival organiser Adrian Saunders said: "The St Albans Beer and Cider Festival has always provided a boost for local pubs by bringing beer lovers into the city – but given how extremely challenging this period has been for the trade, we want to put pubs right at the front and centre of 2021’s event.

“With restrictions having been in place for so long, many people may have simply lost the habit of going out for a pint.

"We want to help people rediscover their love for our fantastic local pubs by working together to create something extra special for beer and cider fans."

People enjoying a previous St Albans Beer and Cider Festival. - Credit: CAMRA

Organised by the South Hertfordshire branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the festival was held at the Arena for 24 years up until 2019.

A 2020 festival had been planned but this was cancelled after COVID-19 struck and social distancing restrictions were imposed.

While a traditional style event this year was considered, the group of volunteers responsible have decided that encouraging people back into pubs must be the priority in 2021.

Adrian added: “Safeguarding the future of community pubs is a key part of CAMRA’s mission and, in this 50th anniversary of the Campaign, we want to put that into practice more than ever before.

"For anyone used to our previous festivals in the Arena, this will be quite different – but it will be just as exciting.”

South Hertfordshire CAMRA is in discussion with a group of St Albans licensees to shape the event, and further details – including participating venues and the beers and ciders due to be showcased – will be announced between now and September.

Organisers hope to return the event to The Alban Arena – where previous years have seen up to 400 real ales, real ciders and bottled beers from overseas on offer – in 2022 and beyond.

The event has always relied on a large body of brilliant volunteers from the local area and further afield, and the organisers look forward to welcoming them back.

Updates will be published on the St Albans Beer and Cider Festival’s pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as at www.stalbansbeerfestival.org.uk To find out more about CAMRA or to join the Campaign, see www.camra.org.uk



