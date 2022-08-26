Restaurant review: Honest Burgers' limited edition Singapore special

Recent years have seen the humble hamburger elevated to a higher state of being, with descriptions like "gourmet" and "posh" bandied around to add that extra touch of class.

That trend has continued in St Albans with the opening of Honest Burgers in Christopher Place last year, offering a tasty fusion of burgers and beer in atmospheric rustic surroundings.

It's not all meat either, as there's a trendy emphasis on plant-based alternatives and even an Indian-spiced vegetable fritter.

The sides are pretty awesome too, as you can upgrade your meal with the likes of vegetarian bacon ketchup, beef and bacon gravy and chipotle mayo, but considering the love and attention which goes into the basic meals you might not need to bother.

We opted to sample the limited edition Singaporean burger (only available for August), inspired by a visit to the Far Eastern nation by the Honest Food Team's head of collaboration Adam Layton and a couple of their chefs - and is described as a twist on the traditional Zi Char – or ‘cook and fry’ – cuisine.

A Chilli 2.0 at Honest Burgers in St Albans. - Credit: Laura Bill

This was a punchy mix of buttermilk cereal fried chicken thigh, bacon, American cheese, sambal confit garlic mayo, red onion, lettuce, and smacked cucumber pickles which are given an explosive edge by an infusion of tamarind, sambal, black bean and chilli.

Alongside the bird came the beef. A Chilli 2.0 to be precise, which consisted of a beef patty, hot sauce, shoestring fries, bacon, chilli cheese, red onion, red jalapenos and lettuce. Taking nothing away from the sumptuous flavours, it could have been a little bit spicier for my liking, so maybe I'll opt for some extra hot sauce next time.

The portion sizes were nothing short of breathtaking, and accompanied by an ample serving of homemade rosemary-salted chips, fries to die for, if you like. We split our burgers in half to ensure we tasted both dishes, which was definitely a good idea and avoided overloading on either option.

It's worth mentioning that the St Albans restaurant no longer offers draught beers - just bottles and cans - but it being the middle of the working day we weren't too disappointed and opted for some homemade lemonade instead. The mint version tastes like a non-alcoholic mohito if that takes your fancy!

Lemonade and mint lemonade. - Credit: Laura Bill

Most residents will be aware of the outside seating area, perfect when the weather is as warm as it has been lately, but inside there is ample room (it's the old Carluccio's), and it looks like it'd be great for big family celebrations or a night out with friends.

If you haven't checked out Honest Burgers yet then don't delay any further, I certainly regret not having visited before now and aim to make it a regular choice for future lunches!







