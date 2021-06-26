Published: 10:26 PM June 26, 2021

We’ll eat again! Due to incredible demand, an additional 8,000 tickets go on sale next week for the St Albans leg of this year's Pub in the Park festival tour.

Superstar chef Tom Kerridge and his foodie friends will return to Verulamium Park in September for three days of live music and great grub.

PITP 2021 organisers have worked closely with the council and local authorities for the past two months to secure a capacity rise as the festival sold-out in a matter of weeks.

As a result, a further 8,000 tickets across the weekend will be going on sale on Friday, July 2 at 10am.

Chris Hughes, CEO of Brand Events, the organisers of Pub in the Park, said: “The residents of St Albans have always been so supportive of Pub in the Park, and this year was no exception.

"Tickets here sold out quicker than any other region, so we have been working tirelessly with the brilliant local council and authorities to secure a capacity increase.

"Thank you St Albans for all the love and support you’ve shown us. We can’t wait to bring you the best Pub in the Park to date!”

There's also been a few additions to the tasty line-up of chefs set for the three-day festival taking place from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12.

James Martin and Simon Rimmer are the newest names to be added to the jam-packed celebrity chef line-up, alongside stunning additional pop-up pubs including The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown's The Green Man and Cyrus Todiwala's Café Spice Namaste.

Local restaurants THOMPSON St Albans and Lussmanns will also be serving up food.

The demo stage will feature GBBO's Candice Brown, Atul Kochhar, Cyrus Todiwala, James Martin, Stephen Terry, and, of course, Tom Kerridge himself.

Certified as ‘Good to Go’ with social distancing where needed, Pub in the Park is the ultimate foodie festival with Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge once again bringing together his band of incredible chef pals for a weekend of great food and quality music.





In true Pub in the Park style, party-goers can look forward to some stunning pubs and restaurants including Kerridge’s two Michelin-starred The Hand & Flowers, Andrew Pern’s The Star Inn, Stephen Terry’s The Hardwick, Atul Kochhar’s restaurants and more.

It wouldn’t be Pub in the Park without some top-notch live music, so expect performances from the likes of All Saints, Dreams singer Gabrielle and The Lightning Seeds.

Festival-goers in St Albans can also expect DJ sets from Basement Jaxx, Judge Jules and Faithless.

The Friday evening session on September 10 is set to be headlined by Where's Your Head At electronic duo Basement Jaxx, with acid jazz and funk stars The Brand New Heavies and trance and ‎house icon Judge Jules also taking to the stage.

The Lightning Seeds are due to play the Saturday afternoon session, with chart-topping Pure Shores girl group All Saints topping the bill that night.

The Sunday afternoon session will see performances from Gabrielle, British rockers Reef and the incredible Kingdom Choir, the gospel choir that performed at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Chef Tom Kerridge said: “After the year we’ve had, I think everyone deserves a good knees up – and what better way to do it than Pub in the Park!

"We’re so excited to be doing what we do best, bringing back our feel-good festival to the towns we love and filling it with lush music and proper good food.”

Organisers will also be be staging a special session called A Thousand Thank You’s, by providing free tickets to local health care heroes and key workers so they can let their hair down.

Kerridge continued: “Key workers have been the true superheroes of this pandemic, and we want to say thanks by offering 1,000 complimentary tickets in each of our towns so these superstars can let their hair down while enjoying some awesome music and lush grub.”

Pub in the Park has been awarded the Visit Britain ‘Good to Go’ certification, meaning the tour will have COVID-safety measures in place if needed, but as government restrictions ease so will the event’s.

For more information, visit www.pubintheparkuk.com

