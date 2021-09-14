News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Picture special: Pub in the Park returns to St Albans

Matt Adams

Published: 6:02 PM September 14, 2021   
James Martin and Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans.

James Martin and Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

Fabulous food and drink fused with fantastic live music as Pub in the Park made its long-awaited return to St Albans.

Superstar chef Tom Kerridge brought along his foodie friends to Verulamium Park for three days of live music and great grub, with more than 20,000 people attending over the course of the weekend.

James Martin and Simon Rimmer joined The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown's The Green Man and Cyrus Todiwala's Café Spice Namaste together with local restaurants THOMPSON St Albans and Lussmanns.

And there was music from the likes of All Saints, Dreams singer Gabrielle, The Lightning Seeds, British rockers Reef and the Kingdom Choir, the gospel choir that performed at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans.

Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans. - Credit: Striking Places Ltd

All Saints at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans.

All Saints at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans. - Credit: Striking Places Ltd

James Martin at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans.

James Martin at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans. - Credit: Striking Places Ltd

The Lightning Seeds at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans.

The Lightning Seeds at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans. - Credit: Striking Places Ltd

