Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones will appear on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at St Albans' Pub in the Park festival. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park

Murder On The Dancefloor star Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be cooking up a storm on the chef demo stage at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans.

With just a month to go until Pub in the Park returns to Hertfordshire, organisers have announced the amazing chefs joining the full foodie line-up.

PITP is due to take place in Verulamium Park from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11.

Pub in the Park will entertain festival-goers in St Albans with music and great food. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park

As well as performing on the main stage on the Friday night before headliners McFly, singer-songwriter – and phenomenal cook – Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also be showing off her culinary skills.

Queen of the Kitchin Disco, Sophie will be appearing on the Miele Chef Demo Stage in St Albans alongside her husband Richard Jones.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones will appear on the Miele Chef Demo Stage at St Albans' Pub in the Park festival. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park

They will be cooking up some of their most-loved recipes from their new cookbook, 'Love. Food. Family: Recipes from the Kitchen Disco'.

If that wasn’t enough, the three-day festival will be co-hosted by Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge on the Sunday, Geordie legend and awesome chef of feel-good grub Si King from The Hairy Bikers on the Saturday, and presenter of Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, Simon Rimmer, on the opening Friday night.

Simon Rimmer, presenter of Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, is set host the Friday at St Albans' Pub in the Park festival. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park

The biggest St Albans foodie extravaganza of the year will feature a host of superstar chefs to whet your appetite.

From some of the biggest names in cooking to awesome local talent, the line-up of 17 incredible chefs is not one to miss.

Si King of the Hairy Bikers will host the Saturday sessions at Pub in the Park St Albans this September. - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park

As well as Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones, the Miele Chef Demo Stage will star celebrity chefs Tom Kerridge, Si King from the Hairy Bikers and Simon Rimmer.

The event will host a smorgasbord of amazing talent.

Joining king of Indian cuisine Atul Kochhar, esteemed chef proprietor of The Churchill Arms, Nick Deverell-Smith, and iconic duo The Tanner Brothers will be award-winning food writer and cook Georgina Hayden, professional baker and television cook Juliet Sear, and chef of the mouth-watering Thompson St Albans, Phil Thompson.

Others set to appear include Afghan barbeque sensations Josh Moroney and Mursal Saiq of Cue Point, and plant-based chef genius Bettina Bordi.

Bringing the heat from its debut at the sell-out Marlow and Chiswick shows last summer, The Firepit will be the one-stop shop for sizzling cooking sessions.

Chef Thom Bateman - Credit: Supplied by Pub in the Park

Hosted by food writer and cook Melissa Thompson, The Firepit will see even more stellar chefs added to the line-up such as trailblazer Thom Bateman and incredible Ukrainian chef, food writer and food stylist Olia Hercules plus more, all cooking live on open flame.

Olia Hercules will appear at Pub in the Park St Albans. - Credit: Joe Woodhouse

Pub in the Park visitors will also be able to get up close and personal with their favourite chefs during book singing session throughout the weekend with Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Richard Jones, Simon Rimmer, Si King, Tom Kerridge, Juliet Sear, Georgina Hayden and Olia Hercules.

On the music front, the Friday night will feature a DJ set from Gok Wan plus live performances from Sophie Ellis-Bextor and McFly.

The Saturday afternoon will star Melanie C and Dodgy, with Kaiser Chiefs headlining the evening session.

The Lazy Sunday session will feature a Huey Morgan DJ set, Aswad and Beverley Knight.

Tickets on sale now at www.pubintheparkuk.com