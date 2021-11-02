News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Things to do >

Pub in the Park 2022 dates announced for St Albans return

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 5:28 PM November 2, 2021
Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans.

Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans. - Credit: Striking Places Ltd

Pub in the Park is set to return to St Albans next year with more delicious food, awesome music and lush vibes.

Organisers have confirmed the provisional dates for PITP's 2022 tour, with Tom Kerridge and friends set for Verulamium Park from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The three-day foodie festival will once again bring award-winning restaurants, chart-topping acts, incredible chefs, and amazing food to the city.

First release tickets – at an early bird rate – will go on sale at 10am on November 12 for a limited run, exclusively to its newsletter members. To sign up, visit pubintheparkuk.com

The first music names will be announced on Thursday. 

Pub in the Park 2022 in St Albans is subject to Scheduled Monument Consent.

Pub in the Park
Music
Verulamium Park
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Can you help police with their investigations?

Can you help after man left unconscious outside St Albans pub?

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
The four teenagers targeted individuals who were drug dealers.

St Albans violent crime: police welcome jailing of teenagers

Laura Bill & Matt Adams

Logo Icon
Peak locations for possession of offensive weapons in Hertfordshire have been revealed.

Data

Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Queuing on M25 CCTV

Herts Live | Updated

Driver seriously injured after crash on M25

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon