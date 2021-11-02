Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans. - Credit: Striking Places Ltd

Pub in the Park is set to return to St Albans next year with more delicious food, awesome music and lush vibes.

Organisers have confirmed the provisional dates for PITP's 2022 tour, with Tom Kerridge and friends set for Verulamium Park from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The three-day foodie festival will once again bring award-winning restaurants, chart-topping acts, incredible chefs, and amazing food to the city.

First release tickets – at an early bird rate – will go on sale at 10am on November 12 for a limited run, exclusively to its newsletter members. To sign up, visit pubintheparkuk.com

The first music names will be announced on Thursday.

Pub in the Park 2022 in St Albans is subject to Scheduled Monument Consent.