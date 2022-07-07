Tom Kerridge cooking demonstration on the Pub in the Park Festival tour. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

The mouth-watering menus have been announced for this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans.

The foodie extravaganza returns to Verulamium Park from Friday, September 9 to Sunday, September 11, with music acts set to appear live on stage over the weekend including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Melanie C, Dodgy, the Kaiser Chiefs and Beverley Knight.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor will perform her biggest hits on the Friday evening at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

With extra tickets released for the Kaiser Chiefs' show on the Saturday night, and celebrity chef Tom Kerridge now set to host the Lazy Sunday session, organisers have revealed the delicious dishes that will be served to hungry ticket holders.

Foodie fanatics can expect top-notch food from the likes of Tom Kerridge’s The Hand & Flowers, Atul Kochhar's restaurants, Tommy Banks’ Made in Oldstead, vegan sensation Holy Carrot, The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth, The Tanner Brothers’ The Kentish Hare, The Star Inn from Andrew Pern, and Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown’s The Green Man, and British-Afghan barbeque sensation, Cue Point from Josh Moroney and Mursal Saiq.

New for this year, Thompson St Albans will be serving up a treat for all festival-goers with a menu including Spiced Lamb & Chorizo Empanada in a crisp puff pastry with sultana's and spiced chorizo mayo, an unforgettable Torched Smoked Salmon with elderflower pickled cucumber, fennel, crispy wild rice and lemon and dill yoghurt, and a Crispy Basil Pesto Risotto Cake with mozzarella, aged parmesan and sun-dried tomatoes.

Back by popular demand, newly announced Lazy Sunday host Tom Kerridge’s two Michelin-starred The Hand & Flowers will offering a lush menu featuring his Pork Belly and Smoked Cod’s Roe Taco and traditional British Steak & Ale Pie served with horseradish creamed spinach and malt vinegar gravy.

Atul Kochhar will return with his best-selling Murgh Tikka Masala Pie - Tikka Masala, Mash, Berry Chutney alongside a new, exclusive dish ‘Malabar Meen Kari’, a spiced fish curry with tomato and coconut.

The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth will be returning with their hit dishes The Mariners buttermilk fried chicken with chipotle mayonnaise, garam masala and pickled jalapenos, The Pig & Potato - sobrasada bolognaise with salty fries, mozzarella, chilli guacamole and sour cream, and the iconic Rock Chips topped with two-year-old Davidstow Crackler cheese, black truffle mayonnaise and aged parmesan.

Pub in the Park. - Credit: Supplied by Switched On

Slow cooked meat takes centre stage with Cue Point, who joined the Pub in the Park family last year. They will be returning with their incredible 16-hour Oak Smoked Brisket Naco.

The amazing Made in Oldstead by Tommy Banks will serve up their unforgettable Lamb and Mint Pie with polenta mash and Yorkshire salad, Smoked Pulled Pork Bao with glazed Oldstead kimchi, smoked beetroot ketchup, Oldstead sriracha, crispy onions and chive, and Truffle & Old Winchester Mac ‘n’ Cheese with beer pickled shallots, wild garlic breadcrumbs and crispy onions.

Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks, whose Yorkshire-based Made in Oldstead will be appearing for the first time, said: “I’m excited Made in Oldstead is making its debut appearance in St Albans this summer.

"We’re really proud of these dishes, which have been created using some incredible ingredients from my farm in Yorkshire, and now we have the chance to serve these direct to the people of St Albans for the first time – we hope you love them as much as we do!”

If that wasn’t enough, Pub in the Park will feature a brand new Live & Cooking! Hub – a smorgasbord of more incredible live foodie entertainment than ever before.

Taking centre stage will be the Miele Chef Demo Stage featuring festival hosts Simon Rimmer on the Friday, Si King from the Hairy Bikers on the Saturday, and Tom Kerridge on the Sunday, plus amazing celebrity chefs and local legend. Expect to see them prepare everything from brunch favourites to show-stopping bakes, all using the incredible range of iconic kitchen appliances that Miele has to offer.

Fresh from its debut at Marlow and Chiswick last summer, organisers will be bringing The Firepit to Verulamium Park.

Hosted by Melissa Thompson, aka Fowlmouthsfood, The Firepit will be your one-stop shop for sizzling barbecue sessions from a variety of flaming hot chefs and BBQ experts.

Think seared steaks, chargrilled kebabs, charred seafood and all those delicious smoky smells in the air that are guaranteed to make it a highlight of your visit.

Tom Kerridge said: “What incredible menus from all the pubs and restaurants joining us this year.

"I know the chefs have been working hard and I can’t wait for you all to come and experience the fantastic music, good times and amazing flavours on offer!”

Tickets on sale now at www.pubintheparkuk.com





Pub in the Park 2022 menus for St Albans

Tom Kerridge’s The Hand & Flowers

Pork Belly and Smoked Cod’s Roe Taco Served with apple ketchup, crackling and pickled red onion

Steak and Ale Pie served with horseradish creamed spinach and malt vinegar gravy

Deep fried Crispy Squid served with lemon, gherkin and garlic mayonnaise

Boston Bean and Cheddar Pie with horseradish creamed spinach (V).

Thompson St Albans

Spiced Lamb & Chorizo Empanada in a crisp puff pastry with sultana's & spiced Chorizo mayo

Torched Smoked Salmon with elderflower pickled cucumber, fennel, crispy wild rice, lemon & dill yoghurt

Crispy Basil Pesto Risotto Cake with mozzarella, aged parmesan & sun-dried tomatoes.

Atul Kochhar Restaurants

Channa Samosa - Spiced Chickpeas, Classic Potato Samosa, Tamarind Drizzle (VE)

Chicken Tikka Masala Pie - Nation’s favourite Tikka Masala, Mash; Berry Chutney (GF)

Atul’s Tandoori Fried Chicken – Crispy Fried Chicken with tandoori spices & Pickle Mayonnaise, Mustard Cress (GF)

Malabar Meen Kari - Spiced Fish Curry with Tomato & Coconut, Basmati Rice (GF).

Cue Point

Oak Smoked Brisket Naco - 16 hr Oak smoked Brisket, served on a fluffy Afghan naan, and chefs Jalapeno Jam, dehydrated onion sour cream, pickled red chillies to garnish (Halal)

Banjan Naco - (Smoked, Stewed Aubergine) A classic Afghan adjusted for the street food. Smoked, grilled then stewed aubergine in rich garlic and tomatoes sauce served on a fluffy Afghan naan w/ a soured cream sauce, crispy onions and dried mint garnish (VEGAN)

Oak Smoked Chicken Poutine - 24 hr brined, 6 hr Oak Smoked Chicken served w/ crispy zaatar & rosemary fries, cheese curds & a thick smoked meat based gravy w/ crispy onions, chives to garnish

Oak Smoked Lamb Ribs with Pickled Slaw Afghan Chutney & Soured Cream.

Made in Oldstead by Tommy Banks

Lamb and Mint Pie with polenta mash and Yorkshire salad

Celeriac & Truffle Pie with polenta mash & Yorkshire salad (V)

Smoked Pulled Pork Bao with glazed Oldstead kimchi, smoked beetroot ketchup, Oldstead sriracha, crispy onions & chive

Kimchi Bao Glazed Oldstead Kimchi with smoked beetroot ketchup, Oldstead sriracha, crispy onions & chive (V)

Truffle & Old Winchester Mac ‘n’ Cheese, with beer pickled shallots, wild garlic breadcrumbs & crispy onions (V)

Loaded Fries - Brisket, Ogleshield, Mustard Mayo & Gherkin Ketchup.

The Kentish Hare

Hot Diggity Dog - Merguez sausage, cool ranch dressing, slaw, crispy onions

Tanner’s Tater Tots - Aged Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Pork puffs, Chives

Blazing King Prawn Taco - Spice battered King prawns, salsa lime coriander, sour cream

Elote Street Corn - Roast half corn cob rolled in sweet chilli & vegetarian parmesan cheese, quinoa crusted cauliflower crispy florets, Peruvian green sauce (V).

The Churchill Arms

Churchill Lobster Arancini

Barry's Hoisin Chicken Wings

Lentil, Chickpea & Butternut Squash Dhal (VE)

Hawkstone Lager Pork Slider

Buffalo Trace partnered with The Cadogan Arms

Crispy Boneless Cornish Lamb Ribs with anchovy & sorrel yoghurt

Buttermilk Fried Chicken with blue cheese sauce & Bubbledogs hot sauce.

The Mariners by Paul Ainsworth

The Mariners Buttermilk Fried Chicken with chipotle mayonnaise, garam masala and pickled jalapenos

The Pig & Potato - sobrasada bolognaise, salty fries, mozzarella, chilli guacamole, sour cream (GF)

Rock Chips with two-year-old Davidstow crackler, black truffle mayonnaise, aged parmesan (GF).

The Bull and Last

Grilled English Asparagus with parmesan custard & nasturtium (V)

Crispy Smoked Haddock Croquette with tartare sauce & lemon

Slow Cooked Sticky Lamb Breast Roll with mint relish, rocket & radish salad

Alsace Bacon & Comte Fries with rosemary pimento salt & aioli.

Holy Carrot

Tofish & Chips - Tofu, nori, purple potato, Bergamot tartar sauce

Crispy Maki -Tricolour organic quinoa, heritage vegetables, crispy tempura, spicy mayo

Caesar Salad - Romaine lettuce, crispy kale, homemade ‘‘Parmesan’’ Holy Caesar sauce, teriyaki

Sexy Tofu - Organic glazed tofu, aubergine, red pepper & peanut sauce

BBQ Mushroom Burger - Roast oyster mushrooms, brioche, caser sauce, watercress.

The Green Man

Eversholt Wild Boar & Apple Hot Dog with homemade brown sauce, American mustard and crispy onions

12 Hour Braised Beef Shin Fries with truffle mayo and pickled jalapenos

Mature Cheddar & Chive Croquette with salsa verde, lemon & garlic aioli (V)

Candice’s Sticky Toffee Pudding Brownie with sticky toffee sauce.



