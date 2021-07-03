News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Restaurant Lussmanns teams up with Tom Kerridge for Pub in the Park appearance in St Albans

Alan Davies

Published: 8:51 PM July 3, 2021   
Lussmanns will be one of the restaurants at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans.

Lussmanns will be one of the restaurants joining celebrity chef Tom Kerridge at this year's Pub in the Park festival in St Albans. - Credit: Lussmanns / Paul Winch-Furness / Striking Places Limited

As extra tickets for Pub in the Park are released, Lussmanns will be one of the featured restaurants at the St Albans foodie event of the year.  

The award-winning local sustainable fish and grill restaurant group will join Michelin-starred chef and pub proprietor Tom Kerridge at the music and food festival in Verulamium Park this September.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

The pop-up pub and restaurant line-up for the three-day festival, which takes place from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12, includes Tom Kerridge's The Hand & Flowers, Atul Kochhar's restaurants, and Café Spice Namaste, as well as St Albans' own Lussmanns.

A chef demo by Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park.

A chef demo by Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park. - Credit: Striking Places Limited

Lussmanns’ dishes for the event will be wild rabbit and West Country wild boar bonbons with garlic and watercress aioli, MSC haddock rarebit with late summer hash, and a vegan dish of spiced aubergine and chimichurri bruschetta.

Founder and MD of Lussmanns, Andrei Lussmann, said: “I am excited to be a part of this celebration of the best of food and drink and music on our doorstep here in St Albans.

"I think after the year we have all had, we are all ready for a party!

Lussmanns founder and MD Andrei Lussmann.

Lussmanns founder and MD Andrei Lussmann. - Credit: Lussmanns

"I understand that St Albans is the best and fastest selling Pub in the Park event across the country, and that they have just released a few thousand extra tickets.

"This shows how popular really good food and music is to the people of this area and Lussmanns is looking forward to feeding the festival-goers this year."

Andrei opened his first café in 2002 in Ladbroke Grove and his first restaurant outside London in Hertford two years later.

Its success then led on to the opening of three more restaurants in Hertfordshire – in St Albans, Harpenden, and Hitchin.

Lussmanns Harpenden.

Lussmanns Harpenden. - Credit: Paul Winch-Furness

Lussmanns is a founding member of the Sustainable Restaurant Association, winner of the Food Made Good Awards 2018 ‘Source Fish Responsibly', and now the only restaurant group currently in the UK to be completely MSC-friendly.

Lussmanns founder and MD Andrei Lussmann at the Hertfordshire Tourism Awards 2019.

Lussmanns founder and MD Andrei Lussmann at the Hertfordshire Tourism Awards 2019. - Credit: Supplied by Lussmanns

