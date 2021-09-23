News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Foodies lap up tastes of Harpenden

Matt Adams

Published: 11:16 AM September 23, 2021   
Harpenden Food and Drink Festival and Art on the Common.

Harpenden Food and Drink Festival and Art on the Common. - Credit: Steve Collins

Thousands of people flocked to the first Harpenden Food and Drink Festival in six years.

The event, opened by Harpenden Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Cousin, included a diverse array of food and drink stalls, and attractions, across the Town. All stalls reported a great day of trading and by 4pm most of them had sold out.

Harpenden favourite Emile Daoud, of Emilios Food and Catering said: “A fantastic community presence at the food and drink festival, this was the first feeling of normal since the pandemic. The atmosphere was brilliant, the community really needed this to bring everyone together, great food, drinks, stalls along with friends and families.”

Local Master Chef runner-up and author Theo Michaels, took to the stage with his children demonstrating the perfect flatbread pizza while Nigel Brown impressed the crowds with pan fried fillet steak with black summer truffles and quails eggs which he cooked live.

Harpenden News

