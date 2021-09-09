Harpenden Food and Drink Festival returns after six years

Published: 4:00 PM September 9, 2021

Harpenden's very own food and drink festival is back for the first time in six years on National Hospitality Day, September 18.

The event, last held in 2015, promises to be a highlight for residents and visitors to the town with an incredible array of attractions across the High Street and green spaces.

Harpenden Town Mayor, Cllr Paul Cousin said: “The Harpenden Food and Drink Festival presents an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy all that Harpenden has to offer – showcasing local businesses and our beautiful green spaces and High Street, of which we are so proud.”

The occasion will feature more than 70 food stalls, from fresh market-stall produce to street food, plus outdoor bars, community seating areas, a DJ playing summer time hits, a live music stage, a children’s zone including a pop-up beach, magic shows and other engaging activities, a Cookery Theatre hosted by professional chef Nigel Brown and a Cocktail Master Class.

Award-winning chippy Godfreys want to create a fish and chips by the seaside vibe. They will be setting up a beach play area with sand buckets and spades for the children.

The children’s magic show will be in the same area so it is hoped families will have time to enjoy the refreshments, entertainment and activities in a safe area.

In addition, the Round Table will host their Festival Field in Rothamsted Park and will be joined by The Engineer and The Plough and Harrow’s Harpenden Beer Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary from Friday to Sunday.

The Festival Field will also host a variety of activities for children, music entertainment, a BBQ and Picnic Area.

Harpenden Town Council is also welcoming Art on the Common on Saturday and Sunday. Established over 30 years ago, this is Hertfordshire’s premier outdoor art event.

Over 45 artists will showcase the very best of local paintings, ceramics, fine art, photography, sculpture, fabrics, jewellery, glass, wood and handmade greeting cards.

Finally, Harpenden’s favourite, Statty Fair, returns to Harpenden Common to complete a fun-packed weekend.