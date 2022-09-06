The Harpenden Food and Drink Festival is set to take place on Saturday, September 17 - Credit: Harpenden Town Council

Harpenden Food and Drink Festival is set to return to the town this September.

The event is due to take place between 12 noon and 6pm on Saturday, September 17.

Around 15,000 people attended the festival last year (2021) in Harpenden town centre.

Last year's event was the first Food and Drink Festival in the town since 2015.

More than 70 food stalls, a live DJ and a music stage featuring bands will be set up around Harpenden to entertain visitors.

More than 70 stalls are expected at the 2022 Harpenden Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Steve Collins

Two bars run by the Harpenden Arms will provide Oktoberfest and Eden-themed experiences.

A cookery theatre will feature five different showcases throughout the day, featuring a range of different cuisines and recipes.

Outdoor games, soft play, face painting, "Captain Fantastic" entertainment and "Storytime" by Harpenden Library will provide entertainment for younger festival-goers.

Running alongside the event is the annual Real Harpenden Beer Festival in Rothamsted Park and the Statty Fair on Harpenden Common.

Around 15,000 people attended the 2021 Harpenden Food and Drink Festival - Credit: Steve Collins

A Harpenden Town Council spokesperson said: "The Harpenden Food and Drink Festival will return to the High Street and local green spaces on Saturday 17th September and is set to be even better.

"Bring your family and friends along for a fantastic day in the Town and soak up the atmosphere!"

Free parking is being arranged at the Harpenden railway station car parks.

More information about the event can be found on the Harpenden Town Council website (www.harpenden.gov.uk).