An old Nationwide Building Society branch in St Albans is set to become a McMullen pub - Credit: Google Maps

A former Nationwide Building Society branch in St Albans is set to become a pub and night-time venue.

The building at 16 St Peter's Street is set to open in October.

The team behind the project - set to be named The Saint and Sinner - has launched a website, which describes the new venue "bespoke, vibrant pub for St Albans".

Operated by Hertford-based McMullen Pubs, The Saint and Sinner will be a family and dog-friendly venue, serving food and drink throughout the day.

After 8pm the lights are set to go down and the volume raised, and the venue will only serve punters over 18 years of age.

The former Nationwide branch was built in the 1760s and was once home to three-time St Albans mayor John Osborn.

The Saint and Sinner's website notes that the pub has been "reimagined as the ultimate destination venue, with character in abundance, perfect at any time".

It adds: "We create experiences around drink and food – craft beers, fresh cocktails, brunch favourites, lunch classics, artisan pizza and on Sundays we roast!

"Enjoy our courtyard, two private party, dining or meeting rooms, get competitive with shuffleboard and, when the time is right, feel free to dance."

The Saint and Sinner has more information on its website: https://www.thesaintandsinner.co.uk/