What are the district's best pub gardens to visit from April 12?

Published: 10:00 AM April 9, 2021 Updated: 11:01 AM April 9, 2021

It's been months since we've been able to enjoy a pie and a pint in our local pubs, but as lockdown restrictions finally start to be eased, from Monday April 12 hospitality venues will be allowed to serve people outdoors.

There will be no need for customers to order a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks, and also no curfew, but you must order, eat and drink while seated, so table service will be in operation.

Fortunately the district is blessed with a plethora of pub gardens, so there is a wide choice of venues to choose from - if you can get a table that is! Here is a selection of some of our favourites...

There's loads of room outside The Great Northern. - Credit: Great Northern

Great Northern Pub

A large outside space, with patio area and grass, so plenty of space for social distancing, serving locally sourced and seasonal modern European food.

The marquee in the garden of the Elephant and Castle. - Credit: The Elephant and Castle

The Elephant and Castle

A massive teepee in the garden, plenty of tables, and a new locally sourced food menu.

The White Lion in the heart of St Albans city centre. - Credit: The White Lion

The White Lion

A big garden with gazebo, picnic tables and fire pits, serving hearty British fare.

Pods at The Portland Arms. - Credit: The Portland Arms

The Portland Arms

This 18th century backstreet boozer has covered pods for our unpredictable weather, and a menu which relies on local, seasonal produce.

Outdoor seating at The Mermaid. - Credit: The Mermaid

The Mermaid

A large outside area with a mix of gazebos, booths and tables with umbrellas, plus heating for when the temperature falls in the evening and you don't want to go home - and who would after three months stuck indoors?!

The huge tented outside area at The Craft & Cleaver. - Credit: Craft & Cleaver

Craft and Cleaver

Pretty much the whole outside area of this city centre venue has been covered by a huge tent, complete with heaters, and as ever, it's all about barbecue, beers and cocktails!

The beautiful gardens of St Michael's Manor in St Albans. - Credit: St Michael's Manor

St Michael's Manor

Enjoy fine dining from beautiful gardens overlooking the lake, with a marquee option if required.

The outdoor area at Farmers Boy. - Credit: Farmers Boy

Farmer's Boy

Covered seating and plenty of heating outside means you can visit even when the weather takes a turn for the worse - April showers anyone? Individual screens separate tables.

The garden at The Jolly Sailor. - Credit: The Jolly Sailor

The Jolly Sailor

A decent amount of covered seating in a large outside area.

Al fresco dining at The Prae Wood Arms. - Credit: The Prae Wood Arms

Prae Wood Arms

The stone terrace has been extended to become the perfect spot for al fresco dining, overlooking the lawns that gently slope down towards the River Ver at the bottom of the massive gardens.

Alban's Well is set to open this April at the former BHS site on St Peter's Street, St Albans - Credit: Roche Communications

Alban's Well

The city centre's newest pub, on the site of the former BHS store, will have table seating outside when it opens for the first time on April 13.

The Six Bells. - Credit: The Six Bells

The Six Bells

One of the last surviving pubs in St Michael's Village, with a large outside area, including marquee, serving real ales and classic pub fare.

The King Harry pub. - Credit: The King Harry pub

The King Harry

Home cooked food and a diverse range of drinks served in a large outdoor area.

Outdoors at The Verulam Arms. - Credit: Verulam Arms

Verulam Arms

Hidden behind the pub is a spacious beer garden, with plenty of seating for catch-ups with friends and big family feasts.

The garden of Blacksmiths Arms. - Credit: Blacksmiths Arms

Blacksmiths Arms

Claiming to be the best garden this side of Babylon, there's plenty of seating both outside and under cover, including brightly coloured "beach huts" and plenty of bunting!

The beer garden of The Victoria in St Albans. - Credit: Matt Adams

The Victoria

This newly refurbished pub has individual booths, each with their own flat screen TV, perfect for watching sport with your half-dozen besties.

Covered booths at The Beehive. - Credit: The Beehive

The Beehive

A family friendly pub with a reasonably sized outdoor seated area, and flatscreen TVs in booths.

The outdoor seated area at The Peahen is something of a sun trap. - Credit: The Peahen

The Peahen

A huge outside area with plenty of seating, it's also a bit of a sun trap, so you can pick up a tan while enjoying drinks and food after a few hours spent shopping in the city centre's newly reopened non-essential shops.

The garden at The Rose and Crown in Sandridge. - Credit: Rose and Crown

The Rose and Crown Sandridge

Featuring both covered and uncovered areas of the garden, so there is plenty of space for any type of weather. All of the tables under the marquee have heaters and they can also provide blankets on particularly cold evenings which are washed after each use, perfect for snuggling up with a loved one.

A view of the massive beer garden at The Gate in Bricket Wood. - Credit: The Gate

The Gate, Bricket Wood

There is an absolutely huge beer garden to be found here, and with social distancing they can still sit over 200 people! The garden offers views across the fields and some fantastic walking nearby, so is the perfect place to stop off for a cold drink. The toilets are easily accessed from the garden and they have excellent parking too!

The Silver Cup in Harpenden. - Credit: The Silver Cup

The Silver Cup, Harpenden

Located on the edge of the Common, they are operating a first-come, first-served system for their outdoor tables and will be able to seat about 50 people. The pub is offering a takeaway burger menu in the afternoons from 5pm. It will be opening from 3pm in the week and 12pm at weekends, with closing time largely depending on the weather!

Outside at The White Horse in Harpenden. - Credit: The White Horse

The White Horse, Harpenden

The pub terrace is bedecked with a spacious stretch tent strung with warm white festoon lights and dotted with heaters and log burners to keep things nice and toasty when it gets chilly. There are comfy rattan armchairs to sink into, fleecy blankets to snuggle under and even hot water bottles on tap.

For warmer days there are additional tables and chairs alongside the tent, while to the front of the pub are ten new whitewashed picnic benches for soaking up some spring sun whilst nursing a pint or sipping on a refreshing sloe or elderflower spritz.