Foodies rejoice! Feastival returns this weekend

Thousands of people are expected to flock to St Albans city centre on Sunday for a six-hour-long street party.

The St Albans Food and Drink Feastival is returning for its 15th year with the continued aim of promoting all aspects of the district’s food and drink industry.

It takes place in St Peter's Street, Market Place, the High Street and outside the Alban Arena from noon until 6pm.

Attractions will include around 100 market stalls offering a vast variety of food and drink products from many local suppliers and hospitality businesses.

There will also be a cookery theatre featuring demonstrations of culinary skills by some of the district’s finest chefs and a children’s zone with free arts and crafts activities.

To add to the vibrant atmosphere, there will be live music provided by local musicians.

Cllr Danny Clare, lead councillor for events, said: “St Albans Feastival is one of the most popular city centre events of the year and I urge people not to miss out.

“This is a chance for people to show their support for our district’s food and drink businesses and sample some of their produce.

“Our hospitality sector is of great importance to the local economy, attracting visitors and providing jobs.

“The St Albans Feastival is an exciting occasion for people of all ages and backgrounds who want to experience new tastes, learn new kitchen skills and to just have some fun.

“It makes for a great day out for families and friends with excellent entertainment being provided throughout.”

Many of the activities are free and further details as well as information about other food and drink events can be found here: enjoystalbans.com/.



