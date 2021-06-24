Twice the yumminess from St Albans baking company

Published: 8:51 AM June 24, 2021

At last we can hold parties and events, even if they are just small ones in our own gardens! If you are looking for something special for when you can gather people together (at last!) then Double Yum might be just what you need.

Double Yum aka Tina Tremaine, is a bespoke baking company, based in St Albans. Tina was trained at Le Cordon Bleu Cookery School in London, then went off to work at a luxury ski chalet in France. Next up was Sydney and Perth, where she honed her catering and baking skills.

On returning to her home in Hertfordshire, Tina joined the local running club, where she was in charge of the tea social nights – including baking many, many cakes. Then three years ago, Tina started Double Yum, to turn her passion into a career.

Tina Tremaine of Double Yum. - Credit: Tina Tremaine

Tina explained that her mum is a wedding cake baker, and inspired Tina to run her own business: “My earliest memories are of her conjuring up sumptuous feasts for parties in our house, which was always full of life and laughter.

"So my introduction to cooking was one of joy. Her cooking always caused a storm and any leftovers of her famous pavlova would be eaten for breakfast.”

You may also want to watch:

Pavlovas and mini meringue kisses are Tina’s signature bakes and the photos of them on Instagram are really beautiful.

I tried the meringue kisses a few years ago at an event at the Osprey shop – pretty piped meringues with bright colours made from fresh fruit.

You can order a tray of the individual mini meringues or order a large centrepiece pavlova piled with fresh cream and fruit. These serve around eight people and we had the caramelised pear meringue with chocolate at Christmas, which was lovely.

Some of the delicious offerings from Double Yum. - Credit: Sandy Wood

Other pavlova flavours include Black Forest, rhubarb and custard, elderflower and rose with pistachio brittle and lemon and raspberry. They cost around £45, and if you have ever tried to make one, that feels like pretty good value!

As well as the meringues, Tina also makes salted caramel and chocolate brownies and ‘mini me’ cakes. Her mini tartlets are popular for canapés and afternoon teas, including fillings such as crème brûlée or baked chocolate mousse.

Double Yum also make hot and cold savoury canapés and Tina can advise on quantities if you need them for a work or family event. Tina has hosted many corporate events as well as brunches, summer parties and evening cocktail events.

If you want savoury options, these include smoked mackerel pate in brioche buns; crab, lime and coriander filo baskets; goat's cheesecake with red onion jam; minted pea tartlets; crispy pancetta and cheddar tartlets and at this time of the year, Parma ham wrapped asparagus spears with hollandaise.

Double Yum have catered for all sizes of events, from a recent wedding for eight, to the VIP area at Meraki a couple of years ago.

Tina mentioned that she really enjoyed catering for a charity fundraising event at the Abbey Theatre, and at the BubbleHub Christmas party a while back. During the lockdown months, one lovely job was delivering afternoon tea boxes to seven families, who then shared the experience online for a 50 birthday.

Afternoon teas are popular, which include savoury tartlets and a selection of cakes – at the moment it includes a seasonal Eton mess layer cake. Prices for the afternoon tea boxes are around £22.50. The plan for Double Yum is now to do more weddings and events as people catch up, including sweet tables.

I asked Tina where the name came from and she explained that a friend came up with it: “’Your food is double yum’ she said, and I thought that would work perfectly.”

If you would like to get in touch, head to www.doubleyum.co.uk or follow them on @doubleyumbakery. Delivery is to the local area, including St Albans, Harpenden, Wheathamstead and Redbourn.